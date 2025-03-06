^

PAL expands flights on Clark-Siargao, Basco routes

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 6:55pm
PAL’s parent PAL Holdings Inc. doubled its net income to P15.16 billion between January and September, from P6.76 billion a year ago, supported by the recovery in overseas and domestic air travel.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expanding its flights from Clark to Siargao and Batanes starting May 1.

In an advisory on Thursday, March 6, PAL announced that it will increase the frequency of its flights from Clark to Siargao and Basco to daily service starting May 1, 2024.

This will be an increase from the current thrice-weekly flights on the Clark-Siargao route and four times a week on the Clark-Basco route.

The upgraded schedule will offer the following daily flights:

Clark-Siargao-Clark:

  • PR 2875 Clark-Siargao: Daily, departing at 1:45 p.m. and arriving at 3:50 a.m.
  • PR 2876 Siargao-Clark: Daily, departing at 7:15 a.m. and arriving at 9:15 a.m.

PAL said that until May 1, the airline will maintain its current schedule of four weekly flights, departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:35 a.m. from Clark and 12:40 p.m. from Basco.

fbtw
