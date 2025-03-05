^

DragonFi gears up to expand products, services this year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2025 | 12:00am
Jon Carlo Lim
MANILA, Philippines — DragonFi Securities Inc., the stock brokerage arm of Edgar “Injap” Sia’s DoubleDragon Corp., is gearing to expand its products and services this year to meet the diverse needs of Filipino investors.

DragonFi CEO Jon Carlo Lim said that the company, the first Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) administrator accredited by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), aims to release a new feature or product every quarter.

“Since we know investors need more help in constructing their investment portfolios, we will dive deeper into social based investing, allowing clients to learn from seasoned investors,” Lim told The STAR.

Recognizing that Filipinos are very family oriented, Lim said that DragonFi would introduce this year tools designed to help clients manage their family’s investments seamlessly.

He said the company would also provide greater access to different asset classes with varying return profiles, enabling clients to more effectively diversify their investments.

“By continuously expanding our suite of wealth-building products and services, we aim to meet the diverse needs of Filipino investors. This will enable DragonFi to scale the number of clients it serves,” Lim said.

DragonFi is a next-generation wealth-tech company committed to transforming the investing experience for Filipinos.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company seeks to democratize investing and help Filipinos build long-term wealth through stocks, funds and retirement savings programs.

Last September, DragonFi introduced a new feature within the Maya app that made stock trading in the country easy and accessible.

The feature called DragonFi Lite was launched to enhance the investing experience of users through innovative features such as zero minimum deposit, zero fees for cash in and cash out, real time digital account opening and trade anytime, among others.

As the first SEC-accredited PERA administrator, meanwhile, DragonFi is committed to making retirement savings more accessible, transparent and efficient.

Filipinos will soon be able to open PERA accounts through DragonFi when the platform launches its PERA services in the second half.

fbtw
