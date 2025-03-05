^

Business

RLC outstanding bonds maintain highest credit rating

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2025 | 12:00am
RLC outstanding bonds maintain highest credit rating
PhilRatings maintained its issue credit rating of PRS Aaa, with a Stable Outlook, for the outstanding bonds of the Gokongwei-led real estate developer.
Businessworld / File

RLC has a wide property portfolio spanning various business divisions, including Robinsons Malls, RLC Residences, Robinsons Offices, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Robinsons Logistics and Industrial Facilities and Robinsons Destination Estates.

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC)’s outstanding bonds amounting to P30.4 billion have sustained the highest credit rating from the Philippine Ratings Services Corp.

PhilRatings maintained its issue credit rating of PRS Aaa, with a Stable Outlook, for the outstanding bonds of the Gokongwei-led real estate developer.

PRS Aaa is the highest rating assigned by PhilRatings, with obligations rated as such are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk.

A stable Outlook, on the other hand, indicates that the rating is likely to be maintained or to remain unchanged in the next 12 months.

PhilRatings said that it would continuously monitor developments relating to RLC and may change the rating and outlook at any time, should circumstances warrant a change.

RLC was assigned with the rating and outlook given the company’s diversified portfolio alongside an established brand name and a steady growth in its margins and returns.

Further, RLC’s ambitious expansion plans are seen to continue, overseen by its experienced management.

Also taken into considerations were the company’s healthy liquidity, supported by steady cash flows from operations and its conservative capital structure.

As one of the country’s leading real estate developers, RLC has nationwide presence with 30 provinces having at least one development from the company.

RLC has a wide property portfolio spanning various business divisions, including Robinsons Malls, RLC Residences, Robinsons Offices, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Robinsons Logistics and Industrial Facilities and Robinsons Destination Estates.

Robinsons Malls is the second largest mall operator in the country, with a total of 55 lifestyle commercial centers with 1.68 million square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and a system-wide occupancy rate of 93 percent as of end-September 2024.

RLC Residences, on its end, had a total of 134 developments as of end-September 2024, while Robinsons Offices has 32 office developments with a combined GLA of 793,000 square meters and a system-wide lease rate of 86 percent.

For its hospitality business, the company operates a chain of hotels under four brands that cater to different market segments.

RLC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Frozen fish found in P202-M misdeclared shipment from China; DA vows crackdown

Frozen fish found in P202-M misdeclared shipment from China; DA vows crackdown

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
After the Bureau of Customs (BOC) flagged 19 container vans with a misdeclared shipment that carried frozen fish worth P202...
Business
fbtw
LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

LTG profit soars to P28.9 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Earnings of taipan Lucio Tan’s LT Group Inc. zoomed to a record high last year, fueled by strong contributions across...
Business
fbtw

Connecting countries with tax treaties

By Janine Gonzales | 1 day ago
In today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world, connections can be made in an instant.
Business
fbtw
DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

DOTr: Rail projects derailed by ROW involving 49K ISFs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government has a lot of catching up to do in securing the right-of-way for big-ticket railways, with nearly 49,000 informal...
Business
fbtw
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local shares bounced back after a two-day slump as investors snatched for bargains, lifting the benchmark index back above...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market sustains momentum ahead of inflation data

Market sustains momentum ahead of inflation data

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The local stock market sustained its climb yesterday on optimism toward the country’s February inflation.
Business
fbtw
Meralco expands power tie-up with KEPCO

Meralco expands power tie-up with KEPCO

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co. has further strengthened its partnership with Korea Electric Power Corp. in a bid to drive...
Business
fbtw
Peso seen as more resilient amid uncertainty

Peso seen as more resilient amid uncertainty

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The peso is expected to outperform its regional peers despite a stronger dollar, as the country benefits from high interest...
Business
fbtw
Petron looking to raise P32 billion via bond issuance

Petron looking to raise P32 billion via bond issuance

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Listed oil giant Petron Corp. is further beefing up its war chest with the planned issuance of up to P32 billion worth of...
Business
fbtw
Shift to cashless toll done this year &ndash; TRB

Shift to cashless toll done this year – TRB

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Toll Regulatory Board is hoping to convince the new transport chief to proceed with enforcing full cashless payments across...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with