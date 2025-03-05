RLC outstanding bonds maintain highest credit rating

PhilRatings maintained its issue credit rating of PRS Aaa, with a Stable Outlook, for the outstanding bonds of the Gokongwei-led real estate developer.

RLC has a wide property portfolio spanning various business divisions, including Robinsons Malls, RLC Residences, Robinsons Offices, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Robinsons Logistics and Industrial Facilities and Robinsons Destination Estates.

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC)’s outstanding bonds amounting to P30.4 billion have sustained the highest credit rating from the Philippine Ratings Services Corp.

PRS Aaa is the highest rating assigned by PhilRatings, with obligations rated as such are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk.

A stable Outlook, on the other hand, indicates that the rating is likely to be maintained or to remain unchanged in the next 12 months.

PhilRatings said that it would continuously monitor developments relating to RLC and may change the rating and outlook at any time, should circumstances warrant a change.

RLC was assigned with the rating and outlook given the company’s diversified portfolio alongside an established brand name and a steady growth in its margins and returns.

Further, RLC’s ambitious expansion plans are seen to continue, overseen by its experienced management.

Also taken into considerations were the company’s healthy liquidity, supported by steady cash flows from operations and its conservative capital structure.

As one of the country’s leading real estate developers, RLC has nationwide presence with 30 provinces having at least one development from the company.

Robinsons Malls is the second largest mall operator in the country, with a total of 55 lifestyle commercial centers with 1.68 million square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and a system-wide occupancy rate of 93 percent as of end-September 2024.

RLC Residences, on its end, had a total of 134 developments as of end-September 2024, while Robinsons Offices has 32 office developments with a combined GLA of 793,000 square meters and a system-wide lease rate of 86 percent.

For its hospitality business, the company operates a chain of hotels under four brands that cater to different market segments.