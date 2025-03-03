^

Business

Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction

Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 4:18pm
Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction
The facade of the Bureau of the Treasury as seen in an undated photo.
BusinessWorld, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government successfully raised P22.0 billion through the auction of Treasury bills (T-bills), the Bureau of Treasury noted in a report.

The auction committee awarded bids for T-bills with tenors of 91, 182 and 364 days.

Demand was robust, with the auction nearly four times oversubscribed, indicating investor confidence.

"The auction was almost 4x oversubscribed, attracting P85.5 billion in total tenders," the bureau said.

Average rates for the awarded T-bills were the following:

  • 5.283% for 91-day bills
  • 5.610% for 182-day bills, and
  • 5.770% for 364-day bills.

Last week, the average yield of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills were at 5.329%, 5.672% and 5.754 %, respectively.

BUREAU OF TREASURY

T-BILLS

TREASURY BILL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More &lsquo;hot money&rsquo; exits Philippines in January

More ‘hot money’ exits Philippines in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Foreign capital continued to exit the Philippines in January, marking the second consecutive month of net outflows amid persistent...
Business
fbtw
Italpinas, Co family start development of housing projects

Italpinas, Co family start development of housing projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Italpinas Development Corp. (IDC), a listed real estate developer of sustainable properties in the Philippines, has entered...
Business
fbtw
SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, is pouring in as much as P7 billion this year...
Business
fbtw

Trump’s latest tariff threats rattle markets

By Wilson Sy | 17 hours ago
Last week, the Nasdaq Composite plunged by nearly 10 percent from recent highs, validating the bearish warning from hedge fund titan Steven Cohen which we highlighted in our article last week. Cohen’s prescient...
Business
fbtw
Sari-sari stores now a source of premium items - Packworks

Sari-sari stores now a source of premium items - Packworks

17 hours ago
Gone are the days when Filipinos only go to sari-sari stores for everyday essentials: now, they’re increasingly becoming...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sideways trading seen to continue

Sideways trading seen to continue

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Sideways trading is expected to persist in the local stock market this week, with opportunities for bargain hunting seen after...
Business
fbtw
Government eyes Manila port for cruise tourism

Government eyes Manila port for cruise tourism

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
As the government embarks on a P4-billion effort to build cruise terminals, it is eyeing to locate the largest one in Manila...
Business
fbtw

D&L earmarks P1 billion for capex in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
D&L Industries Inc., the country’s leading specialty food ingredients and oleochemicals producer, is set to spend around P1 billion for capital expenditures this year, primarily to support minor expansions...
Business
fbtw
First Gen building solar facility for Cebu&rsquo;s Oakridge Business Park

First Gen building solar facility for Cebu’s Oakridge Business Park

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. is putting up a rooftop solar facility to energize Oakridge Business Park, a four-hectare mixed-use...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely slowed in February, economists say

Inflation likely slowed in February, economists say

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Headline inflation likely eased in February from 2.9 percent in January as rice and fuel prices declined, offsetting price...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with