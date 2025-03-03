Philippines raises P22 billion in T-bill auction

The facade of the Bureau of the Treasury as seen in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government successfully raised P22.0 billion through the auction of Treasury bills (T-bills), the Bureau of Treasury noted in a report.

The auction committee awarded bids for T-bills with tenors of 91, 182 and 364 days.

Demand was robust, with the auction nearly four times oversubscribed, indicating investor confidence.

"The auction was almost 4x oversubscribed, attracting P85.5 billion in total tenders," the bureau said.

Average rates for the awarded T-bills were the following:

5.283% for 91-day bills

5.610% for 182-day bills, and

5.770% for 364-day bills.

Last week, the average yield of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills were at 5.329%, 5.672% and 5.754 %, respectively.