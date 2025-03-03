^

Business

Camp John Hay investments reach P1 billion

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 3, 2025 | 12:00am
Camp John Hay investments reach P1 billion
Camp John Hay
Businessworld / Camp John Hay

MANILA, Philippines — Investments in Camp John Hay in Baguio City have reached around P1 billion since the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) regained control of the estate. 

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said it has signed 75 residential and commercial lease agreements in Camp John Hay with investments amounting to P1 billion. 

Of the 75 contracts, 70 are residential lease agreements signed with local and foreign nationals, including Koreans, while the rest are commercial lease agreements.

Among the firms that have started investing in Camp John Hay are Metro Pacific Investments Corp. subsidiary Landco Pacific Corp., which is handling the interim management of the camp’s legacy hotels, as well as Golfplus Management Inc. and DuckWorld Philippines for the operations and maintenance of the golf course.

Other businesses that have started making investments include Stern Real Estate Development Corp., Amare La Cucina and Top Taste Trading Inc.

“Numbers don’t lie. Breaching a billion mark in just two months is proof that Camp John Hay is thriving as more and more investors are seeing its potential of becoming the country’s next ecotourism and investment hub under the management of BCDA,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said. 

“More exciting things will be announced soon, as we set to close more contracts and deals in the next weeks,” he said. 

The BCDA was able to take control of Camp John Hay following a final ruling from the Supreme Court, which paved the way for the recovery of the 247-hectare property leased to CJH Development Corp.

The BCDA said guests and visitors have noticed improvements in amenities and services since it took over Camp John Hay in January this year.

