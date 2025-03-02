Online sellers told to register with DTI

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has issued a new order requiring online sellers of household appliances, electronics and other consumer goods to register with the agency.

Under Department Administrative Order (DAO) 25-02 approved on Feb. 21, the DTI said that online merchants and e-retailers that sell consumer products subject to mandatory certification from the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), should complete a one-time registration through the bureau’s online portal.

Products subject to mandatory certification are those required to bear the Philippine Standard (PS) mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) before being sold in the market to ensure these conform with the relevant quality and safety standards.

The DTI said the online registration process for online sellers of products under mandatory certification aims “to ensure the quality and safety of all products sold or ordered for sale in the Philippines.”

The registration shall be done in phases starting with online merchants and e-retailers of household appliances and consumer electronics 90 days after the order takes effect.

Registration for online sellers of lighting and wiring devices, steel products, plastic pipes and ceramic products, as well as cement and other construction materials will begin in May.

This will be followed by the registration for online merchants of chemical products, automotive related products and other consumer products in June.

Those able to successfully register will be issued a certificate of online registration (COR).

To secure the COR, the applicant should provide accomplished application form with an undertaking to comply with the terms of the COR, certified true copy of registration with the DTI, Securities and Exchange Commission or Cooperative Development Authority and list of online sites where the seller operates.

Other requirements include vicinity map of the merchant’s geographic address for its physical store, warehouse and stockroom; list of brands and types of consumer products being sold online covered by mandatory certification; copy of the PS license or ICC certificate and valid identification of the applicant.

A list of registered online merchants and e-retailers will be posted on the BPS’ website.

The BPS should be notified of changes in the online merchant’s product offerings or transfer of online site or physical address.

The COR of an online merchant or e-retailer found selling uncertified products will automatically be cancelled.

Given the registration requirement, e-marketplaces and digital platforms will need to ensure that all online merchants and e-retailers selling products under mandatory certification are registered with the BPS and have a valid COR.

“Online merchants and e-retailers who fail to register with the DTI as required by this order will be issued a notice of suspension of their online operations,” the DTI said.

E-marketplaces and digital platforms that fail to comply with their obligations under the DAO will be subject to penalties, in addition to other administrative or criminal sanctions that may apply under relevant laws.

To ensure compliance, the DTI will conduct monitoring and enforcement activities.