GCash adds remittance partner in Europe

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — More overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Europe and the United States may start sending money to the GCash accounts of their families in the Philippines as the e-wallet has teamed up with an online remittance service.

GCash said it has entered into a partnership with BCRemit to enable OFWs in Europe, particularly in Spain and the UK, to send money home through GCash starting February.

The service, also available in the US, promises OFWs the easiest and quickest way to remit cash to the GCash accounts of their families in the Philippines.

Likewise, the partnership enables OFWs to top up their own accounts on the e-wallet at any time of the day. Currently, BCRemit offers one of the lowest remittance fees of $2.99, and the service guarantees the most competitive foreign exchange rates.

Since its establishment in the UK, BCRemit has since expanded its operations in Europe and the US. BCRemit provides money transfer through its app and operates a 24-hour customer service for any issues.

With this, BCRemit founder Oliver Calma said the platform is aligned with the needs of OFWs, who are ready to remit money to their families as needed any time of the day.

“Our partnership aligns with our mission to use technology to improve the financial inclusion of Filipino migrant workers and their beneficiaries by providing an affordable, fast and convenient money transfer service,” Calma said.

The tieup marks another expansion for the e-wallet overseas, as it signs deals with financial platforms abroad to integrate their services for OFWs.

