^

Business

Philex earnings down in 2024

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2025 | 12:00am
Philex earnings down in 2024
Philex said its bottom line last year fell by a fifth to P810.2 million from P1.02 billion recorded in 2023.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. reported a 20 percent drop in its attributable net income as expenses rose faster than revenues due to more costly materials and supplies.

Philex said its bottom line last year fell by a fifth to P810.2 million from P1.02 billion recorded in 2023.

The miner’s revenues rose by six percent on an annual basis but its expenses grew at a faster rate of 9.45 percent year-on-year.

The mining company said its revenues reached P8.18 billion, up from the P7.73 billion in 2023 on the back of higher gold and copper prices last year, coupled with favorable foreign exchange rate.

“Realized gold prices reached $2,419 per ounce in the fourth quarter, while copper peaked at $4.57 per pound in the third quarter before settling to an average $4.32 per pound for the remainder of the year,” Philex said.

Meanwhile, the company’s expenses reached P7.3 billion, P630 million more than the P6.67 billion it incurred in 2023.

Philex milled 6.81 million metric tons (MT) of ore last year, slightly lower than the 6.85 million MT recorded in 2023.

The mining firm said its average gold ore grades declined by 16 percent while copper grades fell by seven percent on an annual basis as it continued to mine the peripherals of the ore body.

Philex produced 30,702 ounces of gold last year, about 19 percent lower than the 37,784 ounces it recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, the company’s copper output declined by seven percent year-on-year to 19.78 million pounds from 21.3 million pounds. The mining firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose by 11 percent to nearly P2 billion from P1.78 billion.

“In 2025, we will navigate the challenges of operating an old yet viable mine like Padcal and commissioning a new mine like Silangan,” said Eulalio Austin Jr., Philex president and CEO.

“Padcal still has the potential and we are looking at pulling out all the stops, so to speak, to ensure its survival in its projected 2028 mine life and even beyond,” Austin added.

Philex said it has recorded a major milestone in its Silangan project in Surigao del Norte with the underground main access decline reaching the Santa Barbara 1 ore body and marking 7.5 million uninterrupted man hours without LTA or Loss Time Accident as of Jan. 18, 2025.

PHILEX MINING CORP.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hong Kong Disneyland logs record attendance, profits

Hong Kong Disneyland logs record attendance, profits

1 day ago
Hong Kong Disneyland broke a nine-year loss streak when it reported on Tuesday the highest annual attendance and net profit...
Business
fbtw

Water access for all

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Despite rapid technological advancements in modern society, access to basic needs such as clean and potable water remains a critical issue, more so in rural and remote areas.
Business
fbtw
7-Eleven owner shares plunge as reports say family buyout fails

7-Eleven owner shares plunge as reports say family buyout fails

14 hours ago
Shares in the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven plunged as much as 12 percent on Thursday after reports said a bid by the convenience...
Business
fbtw
ACEN advances construction of BESS facility in Australia

ACEN advances construction of BESS facility in Australia

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is advancing the construction of its large-scale battery energy storage system facility in New South...
Business
fbtw
Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Leading ecommerce platform Lazada has widened its reach in the country after expanding operations and services in Mindan...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BDO strengthens partnership with Japan&rsquo;s Shizuoka Bank

BDO strengthens partnership with Japan’s Shizuoka Bank

By Catherine Talavera | 39 minutes ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has expanded its partnership with Japan’s Shizuoka Bank Ltd. to boost trade and investment opportunities...
Business
fbtw
Honda Philippines eyes growth in marine business

Honda Philippines eyes growth in marine business

By Louella Desiderio | 39 minutes ago
Honda Philippines Inc. is aiming to grow its marine business as it sees opportunities to cater to the government and even...
Business
fbtw

Axing government jobs

By Boo Chanco | 39 minutes ago
There has been a lot of weeping and gnashing of teeth in the United States these days as Trump and Elon Musk mounted their drive to cut the size of the Federal government workforce.
Business
fbtw
PLDT hits income target, nets 21% more at P32.3 billion

PLDT hits income target, nets 21% more at P32.3 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 39 minutes ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. hiked its profit by more than a fifth in 2024, drawing momentum from revenue growth and spending cuts,...
Business
fbtw
Maya achieves group-wide profitability, expands customer base and lending portfolio

Maya achieves group-wide profitability, expands customer base and lending portfolio

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 39 minutes ago
Maya Bank saw a strong financial performance in 2024, achieving group-wide profitability while expanding its digital banking...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with