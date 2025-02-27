^

Business

‘Singapore arbitration victory a vindication for NGCP’

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
February 27, 2025 | 12:00am
âSingapore arbitration victory a vindication for NGCPâ
The facade entrance of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) along Quezon Avenue corner BIR Road, Diliman, Quezon City taken on Novenmber 10, 2023.
PNA photo by Ben Briones

MANILA, Philippines — The decisive victory of National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in its Singapore arbitration case serves as a clear “vindication” of its compliance with its concession agreement, according to an executive.

“(It is a) vindication that we are just following the laws passed and the contracts presented by the government when it privatized the transmission sector and NGCP was granted the concession,” NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said.

This followed the Singapore International Arbitration Center’s Arbitral Tribunal ruling in favor of NGCP for its 2018 case filed against Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. and National Transmission Corp.

In its final award dated Feb. 19, the tribunal declared the validity of the prepayment made by the NGCP to the government in 2013.

It also rejected the state-run firms’ allegations that the grid operator had violated the nationality restrictions applicable to public utilities under Philippine laws, including the Anti-Dummy Law.

“So, it’s clear that there was no violation of the prohibition, among other things… That is the biggest win for NGCP,” said Alabanza, who concurrently serves as the company’s assistant vice president for public relations.

Under Philippine laws, foreign ownership of a public utility is limited to 40 percent.

In the case of NGCP, Filipino business titans Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr. own 60 percent of the company, while the State Grid Corp. of China holds 40 percent.

“For me, it’s really the finding that there’s no violation of the Anti-Dummy Law,” Alabanza said, reiterating that NGCP is a Filipino corporation owned and managed by Filipinos.

Asked about the impact of the arbitration ruling, the executive said it would not affect the NGCP’s operations.

“But hopefully, the weight of what the (Arbitral Tribunal) said will clear the clouds surrounding NGCP and how we run the transmission system,” Alabanza said.

For other non-monetary claims included in the arbitration case, the tribunal ruled that NGCP has the exclusive right to the transmission assets during the concession period.

A privately owned corporation, the NGCP holds a 25-year concession contract and a 50-year franchise to operate the country’s power transmission network.

Since 2009, the NGCP has invested over P300 billion to beef up the country’s electrical superhighway, ensuring the reliability, stability and efficiency of the power grid.

NGCP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

12 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) remains financially sound and fully capable of fulfilling its mandate,...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;BSP may allow peso to weaken against $&rsquo;

‘BSP may allow peso to weaken against $’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may start easing its stance in defending the peso by the second half of the year to allow...
Business
fbtw
Dizon: ROW issues stall Metro Manila subway project

Dizon: ROW issues stall Metro Manila subway project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is no longer setting a timeline on when the Metro Manila Subway Project will be completed...
Business
fbtw

Do-it-yourself governance

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The social compact between the government and the people appears to be broken.
Business
fbtw
Stocks extend losses on Trump concerns

Stocks extend losses on Trump concerns

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market dropped for the second straight session on concerns over the policies of US President Donald Trum...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

Lazada expands operations in Mindanao

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Leading ecommerce platform Lazada has widened its reach in the country after expanding operations and services in Mindan...
Business
fbtw
Bank economists bullish on growth

Bank economists bullish on growth

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is on track for higher economic growth this year compared to 2024, mainly driven by higher domestic demand,...
Business
fbtw

Water access for all

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
Despite rapid technological advancements in modern society, access to basic needs such as clean and potable water remains a critical issue, more so in rural and remote areas.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld posts record numbers in 2024

Megaworld posts record numbers in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Real estate giant Megaworld Corp. is setting its sights on more innovations as the company gears up for sustained growth following...
Business
fbtw
ACEN advances construction of BESS facility in Australia

ACEN advances construction of BESS facility in Australia

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is advancing the construction of its large-scale battery energy storage system facility in New South...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with