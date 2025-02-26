^

Business

PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures

Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 12:48pm
PhilHealth not bankrupt, government corporate counsel assures
A public display sign of Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) remains financially sound and fully capable of fulfilling its mandate, its counsel told the Supreme Court (SC) during Tuesday's (February 25) oral arguments on the transfer of the state insurer’s idle funds to the national treasury.

Government Corporate Counsel Solomon Hermosura, PhilHealth's counsel, made the statement as he allayed concerns over the agency’s financial reports.

He said that the reported P1.150 trillion in PhilHealth liabilities is not an actual debt but a provision for future obligations based on actuarial estimates.  

“Actually, what makes PhilHealth appear to have more liabilities than assets, Your Honors, is — and I quote this from the financial statements — its provision for insurance contract liabilities, which stood at P1.150 trillion as of December 31, 2023. Now, you will note that this is a provision for liabilities, Your Honor. It is not a statement of liabilities. It is just a provision,” Hermosura said.  

Hermosura said that since PhilHealth has no current claims under these provisions, these figures do not indicate financial distress.  

The lawyer cited the Financial Rehabilitation and Insolvency Act of 2010, which refers to liabilities as monetary claims against the debtor.

“There are no current claims for insurance contract liabilities against PhilHealth. There have been no such claims for insurance contract liabilities,” he told the justices.

According to Hermosura, PhilHealth operates differently from a private insurance company.

“That is because PhilHealth has not issued and has no outstanding insurance contract. PhilHealth is not an ordinary insurance company, Your Honor. It is a state insurance company," he continued.

“It cannot be insolvent because by law — and I refer you, Your Honors, please, to Section 58 of the National Health Insurance Act — the government of the Philippines guarantees the financial viability of the program or the national health program administered by PhilHealth,” he added.  

Various health reform groups have criticized the transfer of P89.9 billion of unused PhilHealth funds to the national treasury supposedly to fund government projects.

During the oral arguments, Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier questioned the urgency of transferring the funds for use in programs that are already funded.

PHILHEALTH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dizon: ROW issues stall Metro Manila subway project

Dizon: ROW issues stall Metro Manila subway project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is no longer setting a timeline on when the Metro Manila Subway Project will be completed...
Business
fbtw

Do-it-yourself governance

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The social compact between the government and the people appears to be broken.
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific Water starts construction of P5.5 billion desalination plant

Metro Pacific Water starts construction of P5.5 billion desalination plant

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Metro Pacific Water has started the construction of its P5.5-billion desalination facility in Metro Iloilo, the largest of...
Business
fbtw
Semirara gets DOE nod for P291 billion coal mine expansion

Semirara gets DOE nod for P291 billion coal mine expansion

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. has secured the green light from the Department of Energy for its planned P291-billion...
Business
fbtw
Monde still open to unloading stake in Figaro

Monde still open to unloading stake in Figaro

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. remains open to unloading its stake in the Liu family-led Figaro Coffee Group.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CNPF beefing up plant-based business

CNPF beefing up plant-based business

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Century Pacific Food Inc., the Po family’s listed food and beverage company, is looking to further beef up its plant-based...
Business
fbtw
RCBC nets P9.5 billion in 2024

RCBC nets P9.5 billion in 2024

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. reported a net income of P9.5 billion last year, a 22-percent decline from P12.22 billion in...
Business
fbtw
PSE closes acquisition of BAP shares in PDS

PSE closes acquisition of BAP shares in PDS

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. has sealed its acquisition of the stake of the Bankers Association of the Philippines and...
Business
fbtw
SEC pushes expansion of&nbsp;government securities repurchase market

SEC pushes expansion of government securities repurchase market

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing to expand the government securities repurchase agreement (repo) market in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with