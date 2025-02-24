^

Business

ALI spending P4.5 billion to redevelop 4 malls

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2025 | 12:00am
ALI spending P4.5 billion to redevelop 4 malls
“On top of reinventing our flagship malls, we’ve also allocated just under P5 billion to reinvent our core malls.
Ayala Land / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is spending an additional P4.5 billion to redevelop four of its malls, while also ramping up investments to bolster its hospitality and industrial estate portfolio.

“On top of reinventing our flagship malls, we’ve also allocated just under P5 billion to reinvent our core malls. For these, the reinvention will commence in 2025 and reopening will be phased from 2026 to 2028,” ALI head of leasing and hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala said.

The four additional malls are Ayala Malls Abreeza, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces and MarQuee Mall.

“We expect again that both combination of the physical reinvention and the merchant replacement will improve footfall and tenant sales, while, of course, creating an enjoyable retail experience for customers and tenants,” Zobel said.

ALI last year embarked on a P13-billion redevelopment of its flagship malls that will see its four iconic shopping centers – Glorietta, Greenbelt, TriNoma and Ayala Center Cebu – reinvented to cater to the evolving consumer preference.

Zobel said the reinvention progress of the company’s flagship malls has hit between 40 percent and 60 percent to date.

“The reopening of Ayala Center Cebu and TriNoma is likely to be in the second half of this year, while Greenbelt and Glorietta will follow in 2026. Other than the physical reinvention works, we are also changing the merchant mix to suit the target market more appropriately to be able to improve footfall in sales,” she said.

ALI is targeting to refresh 30,000 square meters per year through 2028 and expects merchant optimization to lift sales across all malls.

“Overall, we’re focused on bringing our existing assets to their full potential through building and merchant reinvention, while ensuring that we define the personality and target market of each of our pipeline malls to adapt to new retail demands,” Zobel said.

Aside from its mall redevelopment, ALI is also continuously beefing up its hospitality and industrial estate portfolio.

“We are making big bets in hospitality and industrial real estate,” ALI president and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista-Dy said.

For its hospitality business, Dy said ALI is on track with its plan to add another 4,000 rooms in five years.

“This will include the expansion of our hospitality portfolio by adding new brands to serve different market segments” she said.

PROPERTY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

1 day ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

By E.H. Edejer | 8 hours ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority expects to generate more investments and employment in this free port following the signing...
Business
fbtw
COA passes international standards assessment

COA passes international standards assessment

10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has completed the repeat self-assessment of its methodologies and practices against international...
Business
fbtw
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

3 days ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw
COA orders LTO, foreign contractor to address audit findings by February 28

COA orders LTO, foreign contractor to address audit findings by February 28

1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has warned 70 current and former Land Transportation Office officials and German IT contractor Dermalog...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMGP earmarks P87 billion for baseload expansion

SMGP earmarks P87 billion for baseload expansion

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) of tycoon Ramon Ang has set aside at least P87.1 billion to further beef up...
Business
fbtw

Government expects P2.82 billion proceeds from sale of Cocochem shares

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government is set to auction off its shares in United Coconut Chemicals Inc. (Cocochem), aiming to generate at least P2.82 billion from the sale, according to a Land Bank of the Philippines invitation to bi...
Business
fbtw
Opening of NSCR, Metro Manila subway unlikely within President Marcos&rsquo; term

Opening of NSCR, Metro Manila subway unlikely within President Marcos’ term

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) may no longer complete big-ticket railways under the Marcos administration, as it...
Business
fbtw

Dollar subdued due to slowing US economy

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Prior to Trump taking office, many economists predicted that his economic policies would fuel the dollar’s strong run. Instead, the currency has weakened due to growing immunity to Trump’s tariff threats,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with