^

Business

Health care blues

DEMAND AND SUPPLY - Boo Chanco - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2025 | 12:00am

Do the poor get sick more often than the rich? Do the poor require hospital care more often than the rich? Malnourished and living in packed neighborhoods with pretty bad sanitary conditions, the poor are more likely to need more health care to keep them going.

The petition before the Supreme Court questioning the transfer of PhilHealth funds to the Treasury to fund pork barrel projects of legislators cited a significant disparity between the utilization of hospital benefits by the poorest quintile of Filipinos (1.5 percent or 346.800 Filipinos) and the wealthiest quintile (2.4 percent or 554,880 Filipinos) despite the poor having a larger population.

Given that the rich are not more likely to become sick than the poor, the petition noted, a possible explanation for this gap includes what we call pagtitiis, or “enduring the illness” and forgoing medical care due to a lack of financial resources, or seeking medical care but lacking the financial resources to be treated for their illnesses.

The poor and their basic health needs are not important for our presidents, senators and congressmen. When the health care gap couldn’t be ignored, the Universal Health Care Act was passed, targets were made to roll it out to benefit as many Filipinos as quickly as possible.

But as the SC petition pointed out, “for the first three years of the law’s implementation, the funding for UHCA was way below the target budget of the first year of the implementation, making it undeniably underfunded…The UHCA provides for a ten-year timeline to implement the law. At present, we are in the fifth year of the UHCA’s implementation and still have not met the law’s objectives. Nor has the law met even its slightest promises which should have been achieved in the early years of the law’s implementation…”

The law says “Within two years from the effectivity of this Act, PhilHealth shall implement a comprehensive outpatient benefit, including outpatient drug benefit and emergency medical services…”

We are far behind our target. We are far from fulfilling the universal health care we need.

Funding was always cited as a problem until it wasn’t. Succeeding laws provided sources of new funds such as the Sin Tax Law.

Pagcor and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes were also mandated by law to contribute to PhilHealth “to improve its benefit packages.”

The problem was implementation. The PhilHealth bureaucracy, tainted by corruption, didn’t have the competence to make the objectives of universal health care tangible to our people. How it managed to have so called excess funds that Secretary Ralph Recto sequestered was obviously because of bureaucratic failure to implement the UHC program properly.

The Filipino people got screwed thrice: first, through denial of health services they are entitled to by law. Second, the failure to implement created “excess” funds. Third, DOF called those funds “idle” and reallocated them to fund congressional pork barrel. According to an economist with the health industry, the P89.9 billion PhilHealth diversion just about matches the congressional pork programs: AKAP - P26.16 billion; AICS – P44.74 billion; TUPAD – P18.2 billion for a total of P89.1 billion.

Yet, the tourism department has launched a medical tourism program to, in the words of the tourism secretary, convey the seriousness of the Marcos administration in prioritizing health tourism as a marketable product.

We can understand the business objectives of medical tourism but the optics are bad. Can the Marcos administration prioritize health care for the people instead?

We don’t even have enough hospital beds, expensive as these are, and now we have to compete with medical tourists. The hospitals with medical tourism programs have been built on the back of the highly profitable pay-as-you-go health care system. This is precisely why the national health insurance plan we know as PhilHealth is very relevant, if only we can get competent people to run it.

Talk about medical tourism in one e-group elicited a comment from an American who has apparently been here for a while and familiar with our ways.

“While this is an intriguing proposal, I think there are some glaring issues to be addressed… Many of the best Filipino doctors and nurses already go abroad…

“Personally, I would rather the Philippine government focus on providing better medical services to Filipinos…It seems to me that the Philippine ‘house’ needs to be put in order first before pursuing what amounts to catering to patients with more means, including foreign ones.

“I was in the Philippines when the COVID Delta Wave finally hit around summer 2021. What I saw was terrible. Despite months (almost a year actually) of watching Europe and the US suffer, there was a sense of denial by both Filipinos and the former administration…people just accepting death – which by the way the government had completely underreported numbers.

“Hospitals with long queues of ambulances and private cars, people strewn out beside motorcycles sucking on shared oxygen tanks. Patients were not triaged at all according to need, but according to ability to bribe hospital administrators. After my ex’s father was refused at one hospital, I was finally able to bribe the staff at another. Well, her father died shortly anyway. On the death certificate it said, “pneumonia with history of tobacco smoking,” despite clear COVID symptoms and her father never smoked cigarettes in his life…

“Granted it can be argued that medical tourism can be a private initiative, but to what end? The privatization of most critical functions already exists in the Philippines and is a great contributor to the social divide of what I observed as the ‘two Philippines.’ The haves can afford what they need, and what they want. The rest have to make do or otherwise accept lack. I’m not against private industry, including medical, but clearly there has to be more government focus on at least a baseline that protects Filipinos’ health and welfare.”

 

Boo Chanco’s email address is [email protected]. Follow him on X @boochanco

HEALTH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

1 day ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

By E.H. Edejer | 8 hours ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority expects to generate more investments and employment in this free port following the signing...
Business
fbtw
COA passes international standards assessment

COA passes international standards assessment

10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has completed the repeat self-assessment of its methodologies and practices against international...
Business
fbtw
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

3 days ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw
COA orders LTO, foreign contractor to address audit findings by February 28

COA orders LTO, foreign contractor to address audit findings by February 28

1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has warned 70 current and former Land Transportation Office officials and German IT contractor Dermalog...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC OKs 42 percent hike in FIT-All rates

ERC OKs 42 percent hike in FIT-All rates

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Consumers can expect additional charges in their power bills next month after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved...
Business
fbtw
SMGP earmarks P87 billion for baseload expansion

SMGP earmarks P87 billion for baseload expansion

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) of tycoon Ramon Ang has set aside at least P87.1 billion to further beef up...
Business
fbtw
ALI spending P4.5 billion to redevelop 4 malls

ALI spending P4.5 billion to redevelop 4 malls

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) is spending an additional P4.5 billion to redevelop four of its malls, while also ramping...
Business
fbtw

Government expects P2.82 billion proceeds from sale of Cocochem shares

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government is set to auction off its shares in United Coconut Chemicals Inc. (Cocochem), aiming to generate at least P2.82 billion from the sale, according to a Land Bank of the Philippines invitation to bi...
Business
fbtw
Opening of NSCR, Metro Manila subway unlikely within President Marcos&rsquo; term

Opening of NSCR, Metro Manila subway unlikely within President Marcos’ term

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) may no longer complete big-ticket railways under the Marcos administration, as it...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with