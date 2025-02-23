^

Business

AREIT income rises in 2024

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2025 | 12:00am
AREIT income rises in 2024
AREIT reported a net income of P7.4 billion in 2024, up by 49 percent year-on-year, with revenues rising by 44 percent to P10.3 billion.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — AREIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust of the Ayala Group, saw its earnings rise by nearly half last year, driven by strong contributions of its asset acquisitions.

AREIT reported a net income of P7.4 billion in 2024, up by 49 percent year-on-year, with revenues rising by 44 percent to P10.3 billion.

The company attributed its robust performance for the year to the contributions of its 2024 acquisitions namely, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 office building, Greenbelt 3 and 5 mall, Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Makati, Seda Ayala Center Cebu and industrial land in Zambales as well as the full year contributions of 2023 acquired assets.

AREIT is set to boost its portfolio further with the acquisition of more commercial properties in Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro from its sponsor Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and its subsidiaries.

AREIT’s board has approved a property-for-share swap transaction valued at P21 billion with ALI and subsidiaries Accendo Commercial Corp., Cagayan de Oro Gateway Corp. and Central Bloc Hotel Ventures Inc.

The transaction involves the subscription of ALI and the subsidiaries of 505.89 million primary common shares, in exchange for the eight commercial assets.

The assets include Central Bloc One, Central Bloc Two, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Seda Hotel Central Bloc, Ayala Malls Abreeza, Abreeza Corporate Center, Ayala Malls Centrio and Centrio Corporate Center.

The transaction will be submitted for approval of AREIT shareholders at its annual stockholder’s meeting on April 24.

AREIT said that the planned infusions would bring its assets under management (AUM) to P138 billion.

Totaling 306,000 square meters of building gross leasable area, the new assets will bring the company’s total GLA to 4.2 million square meters.

AREIT president and CEO Jose Eduardo Quimpo II said that the acquisition would be accretive to shareholders of the company in line with its commitment of delivering returns and long-term value.

“The acquisition is in line with our growth target of P15 billion to P20 billion in AUM per year. This will further diversify the portfolio and deepen AREIT’s presence in the fast-growing regional cities in Visayas and Mindanao,” Quimpo said.

AREIT INC.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

11 hours ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

2 days ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw

Debate continues over AI

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Philippine Bureau of Copyright has joined the global debate on whether works generated through artificial intelligence (AI) can be protected by copyright.
Business
fbtw

Leadership and a winning culture

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Leadership is not only complicated, but it is undeniably complex.
Business
fbtw
BSP income hits P114 billion

BSP income hits P114 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net income of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) stood at P113.6 billion from January to November last year, almost...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys to prioritize big-ticket purchases this year &ndash; study

Pinoys to prioritize big-ticket purchases this year – study

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
These days, almost anything can be done through our smartphones.
Business
fbtw

The double-minded leader

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
One day, an ape escaped from the Bronx Zoo.
Business
fbtw
SMGP raises $100 million via offshore debt market

SMGP raises $100 million via offshore debt market

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The power arm of tycoon Ramon Ang’s San Miguel Corp. has raised an additional $100 million as it returned to the offshore...
Business
fbtw
Solar projects get green lane status

Solar projects get green lane status

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Upgrade Energy Philippines Inc. has secured green lane certification for its renewable energy projects worth P3.62 billi...
Business
fbtw
Keppel eyes PSE exit

Keppel eyes PSE exit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. is looking to become a private company after almost four decades of being a publicly listed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with