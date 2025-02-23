^

Business

MGen fires up Nueva Ecija solar farm ahead of schedule

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2025 | 12:00am
MGen fires up Nueva Ecija solar farm ahead of schedule
MGen, through MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), recently inaugurated the Bongabon Solar Power Project, which was awarded under the government’s second green energy auction program in 2023.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) has switched on its 19.8-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Nueva Ecija, at least eight months ahead of the original timeline.

MGen, through MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), recently inaugurated the Bongabon Solar Power Project, which was awarded under the government’s second green energy auction program in 2023.

Originally scheduled for completion in October 2025, the project is expected to provide clean power to at least 20,000 homes and avoid around 19,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

“More than just a solar power plant, MGreen Bongabon Solar is about creating opportunities, reducing our carbon footprint, and setting a new standard for renewable energy initiatives in our country,” MGreen president and CEO Dennis Jordan said.

The solar facility aligns with MGen’s goal of developing up to 1,500-MW of attributable renewable energy capacity by 2030.

It also supports the government’s target of expanding the share of renewables in the country’s energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 from the current 22 percent.

“(Locals) will be getting most of the benefits of this project. We want to make sure that the project will continue for at least the next 20 years,” said Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan, who attended the project’s inauguration.

With the successful activation of Bongabon Solar, MGreen is now setting its sights on adding 85.2-MW of new solar capacity to its growing portfolio this year.

The company intends to inaugurate a new solar project in Isabela and expand its existing solar facility in Rizal in a bid to further strengthen its clean energy fleet.

By 2026, MGreen is set to complete the first phase of the $4-billion MTerra Solar in Central Luzon, which is poised to become the world’s largest integrated solar and battery energy storage system facility.

Upon full completion in 2027, the project will provide clean and sustainable power to around 2.4 million households in Luzon.

The Meralco Group took over the project in 2023 after acquiring a controlling stake in SP New Energy Corp. through MGreen, the renewable energy unit of MGen.

As the power generation arm of energy giant Manila Electric Co., MGen has a total gross generation capacity of 2,425 MW that is capable of supplying baseload, intermediate, peak load and ancillary support to the grid.

MGEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

11 hours ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

2 days ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw

Debate continues over AI

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Philippine Bureau of Copyright has joined the global debate on whether works generated through artificial intelligence (AI) can be protected by copyright.
Business
fbtw

Leadership and a winning culture

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Leadership is not only complicated, but it is undeniably complex.
Business
fbtw
BSP income hits P114 billion

BSP income hits P114 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net income of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) stood at P113.6 billion from January to November last year, almost...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys to prioritize big-ticket purchases this year &ndash; study

Pinoys to prioritize big-ticket purchases this year – study

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
These days, almost anything can be done through our smartphones.
Business
fbtw

The double-minded leader

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
One day, an ape escaped from the Bronx Zoo.
Business
fbtw
SMGP raises $100 million via offshore debt market

SMGP raises $100 million via offshore debt market

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The power arm of tycoon Ramon Ang’s San Miguel Corp. has raised an additional $100 million as it returned to the offshore...
Business
fbtw
Solar projects get green lane status

Solar projects get green lane status

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Upgrade Energy Philippines Inc. has secured green lane certification for its renewable energy projects worth P3.62 billi...
Business
fbtw
Keppel eyes PSE exit

Keppel eyes PSE exit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. is looking to become a private company after almost four decades of being a publicly listed...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with