Figaro cleared for corporate name change

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Figaro cleared for corporate name change
Figaro’s board has determined that it is in the best interest of the company to change its corporate name to better reflect its strategic vision and broaden its brand identity.
MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared the proposed change in the corporate name of listed Figaro Coffee Group Inc. to Figaro Culinary Group Inc.

Figaro's board has determined that it is in the best interest of the company to change its corporate name to better reflect its strategic vision and broaden its brand identity.

Figaro said that its new name, Figaro Culinary Group, would outline the company’s commitment to quality and innovation as it expands its offerings to include a wide range of culinary products and experiences.

No change will be made in the company’s stock symbol, which will stay as “FCG.”

Figaro’s board approved the proposed amendment to the first article of the company’s articles of incorporation to change its corporate name in October last year Stockholders’ approval was obtained during the 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting last December.

