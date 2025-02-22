^

Business

COA orders LTO, foreign contractor to address audit findings by February 28

Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 9:52am
COA orders LTO, foreign contractor to address audit findings by February 28
The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon CIty.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has warned 70 current and former Land Transportation Office (LTO) officials and German IT contractor Dermalog Identification System GMBH of a possible P1.27 billion payment disallowance for the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) project if audit discrepancies are not resolved this month.

On Nov. 29, 2024, the COA suspended the audit on questionable items in the LTMS project covering the period from 2019 to 2022 after the LTO failed to submit its response to the audit observation memorandum (AOM) on the project’s various deficiencies involving non-compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations; non-conformance with the contract requirements; and incomplete submission of relevant supporting documents. 

Previously, follow-up letters were sent by the COA on May 21 and November 26 last year requesting for the LTO’s complete compliance with the audit findings.

But after not receiving any reply from the LTO regarding the issues and observations noted in the AOM, the COA decided to issue the notice of suspension with a warning that “items suspended in audit which are not settled within 90 days from receipt hereof shall become a disallowance” resulting from deficiencies in some P1.27 billion worth of transactions between the LTO and Dermalog.

The 90-day period will lapse on February 28.

Disallowance is defined by the COA as “disapproval in audit of a transaction, whether in whole or in part.” Some of the questionable items in the AOM that require justification include the non-compliance of Dermalog in providing three redundant internet lines with a bandwidth of 200 Mbps each for the LTO Data Center.

The COA revealed that Dermalog only provided 80 Mbps for each bandwidth, which made the LTMS vulnerable to service disruptions. In fact, the LTMS suffered a nationwide glitch in October 2024 due to an internet cable cut that cost the LTO millions in foregone revenues and burdened the transacting public. 

The state auditing body discovered non-compliant features in the Driver’s Licensing System, including its failure to provide interoperability in government information and communications technology, and its inability to publish generated reports on the LTO portal.

Non-compliance was also observed in other core applications of the LTMS such as the Revenue Collection System, the Motor Vehicle Inspection and Registration System, and the Law Enforcement and Traffic Adjudication System. 

The COA disclosed in its 2023 audit report that the LTMS remains to be fully unutilized due to 41 highly severe system issues as well as 49 enhancements needed to ensure smooth driver’s license application and motor vehicle registration. 

Limitations of the LTMS and the need to minimize public inconvenience prompted the LTO to release several memos in 2023 allowing the operations of both the LTMS from Dermalog and the LTO-IT System developed by Stradcom Corporation for areas with no internet service and where the required bandwidth of LTMS is unavailable.

The LTO-IT System is also being used in the Bangsamoro region where the LTMS is not yet ready, and in LTO sites where the LTMS lacks functionalities. 

One of those identified by the COA to comply with the submission of the required documents was former LTO chief Edgar Galvante, who signed the deadline extension orders in favor of Dermalog which were also flagged by the COA in its previous audit reports. 

COMMISSION ON AUDIT

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

1 day ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw

New DOTr chief told to rush stalled projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The first order of the day for newly minted Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon is to pick up the pace for some of the big-ticket projects delayed by issues on right-of-way (ROW) acquisition.
Business
fbtw
Saudi Aramco returns to Philippine market via Unioil

Saudi Aramco returns to Philippine market via Unioil

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Saudi oil giant Aramco is returning to the Philippine market after nearly two decades, this time via a buyout of a 25-percent...
Business
fbtw
Optimism on corporate earnings buoys PSEi

Optimism on corporate earnings buoys PSEi

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Optimism on the 2024 financial results of local companies fueled a slight recovery in the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbtw
Businessmen, art patrons await Asian Cultural Council Art Auction

Businessmen, art patrons await Asian Cultural Council Art Auction

11 hours ago
The Asian Cultural Council Philippines Foundation Inc. (ACC Philippines) will hold today its highly anticipated Asian Cultural...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tax, customs collections climb in January

Tax, customs collections climb in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) recorded higher collections in January compared to the...
Business
fbtw

SNAP breaks ground for Magat BESS expansion

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Aboitiz-backed SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP) has started the construction of the second phase of its Magat battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Isabela.
Business
fbtw

Leadership and a winning culture

By Francis J. Kong | 11 hours ago
Leadership is not only complicated, but it is undeniably complex.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets advance as Alibaba fuels Hong Kong tech rally

Asian markets advance as Alibaba fuels Hong Kong tech rally

17 hours ago
Asian markets rose Friday, with Hong Kong leading the way thanks to a surge in tech stocks led by ecommerce titan Alibab...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with