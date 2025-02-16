^

Ayala Land Premier sees robust demand

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Ayala Land Premier sees robust demand
ALI said the affluent buyers continue to invest in premium and well-planned communities despite broader shifts in the property sector.
MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) continues to see resilient demand for luxury residences, with Ayala Land Premier recording P4.7 billion in sales in just the first week of February.

ALI said the affluent buyers continue to invest in premium and well-planned communities despite broader shifts in the property sector.

According to the company, Ayala Land Premier’s one-day Chinese New Year open house featuring the newly launched Enara in Nuvali and other developments generated P2 billion, while the launch of Virendo in Davao contributed P2.7 billion.

ALI said that the strong uptake of Enara and Virendo highlights the resilience of the premium housing segment,where demand for well-planned, high-quality developments remains steady.

“This demand indicates the strength of the luxury residential market and reflects our buyers’ trust in the Ayala Land Premier brand. Clients are investing in distinct, well-planned communities at premium locations that create enduring value as investments or homes for their families,” Ayala Land Premier president Mike Jugo said.

Enara, Ayala Land Premier’s newest neighborhood in Nuvali, spans 53.1 hectares, nearly half of which is open space.

Virendo, on the other hand, is the company’s first horizontal residential project in Mindanao. The 37.4-hectare enclave offers only 150 residential lots ranging from 450 to 1,800 square meters.

“The success of Enara and Virendo also highlights the strong and growing preference for horizontal developments – buyers want more space, privacy and are looking for a deeper connection with nature. We are deeply grateful for our clients’ continued trust and remain committed to delivering developments that elevate the residential landscape in key growth areas,” Jugo said.

