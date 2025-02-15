^

IBPAP president joins Xurpas board

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Listed technology company Xurpas Inc. is beefing up its boardroom with the addition of the current president of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) as an independent director.

In a stock exchange filing, Xurpas said that its board of directors approved the appointment of Jonathan Jack Madrid as an independent director of the company, effective immediately.

Madrid will also serve as the chairman of the company’s audit and RPT committee as well as a member of the corporate governance committee.

Xurpas said that Madrid has over 25 years of experience in strategy, digital innovation and business transformation.

He has held senior leadership roles at Citibank, Ayala Corp., Dell, Yahoo! and MTV Asia, among others.

As president and CEO of IBPAP,  Madrid drives innovation and economic growth in the IT-BPM sector.

Under his leadership, IBPAP launched the Philippine IT-BPM Industry Roadmap 2028.

Madrid’s appointment is expected to help support the growth initiatives of Xurpas as the company expands its business solutions and digital transformation product offerings through the incorporation of data science and artificial intelligence (AI) in its portfolio.

Together with new ventures in Australia alongside ongoing projects in the Philippines, Xurpas said that it is set to bring cutting-edge solutions to a broader international market.

Through Xurpas AI Lab, the company empowers businesses to harness AI for practical solutions, leveraging data science and AI to further drive digital transformation across industries.

“Xurpas’ mission to help businesses in their digital transformation journey, while maintaining stakeholder trust remains paramount,” it said.

