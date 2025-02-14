^

Business

No more foreign ownership limit in Jollibee – PSE

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 14, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has secured the green light from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) to remove foreign ownership limit in the company.

In a stock exchange filing, JFC said that the PSE has approved the company’s request to amend its foreign ownership limit from 40 percent to no limit.

JCF’s request was in light of the amendments to the company’s primary and secondary purposes under its articles of incorporation, particularly the removal of its ability to own, acquire, mortgage, pledge or encumber land and/or any interest therein.

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the amendment to the secondary purposes under the second article of the amended articles of incorporation of the company.

The amendment to the secondary purposes under the second article of the amended articles of incorporation has been sought to remove land from among the real properties that may be acquired, mortgaged or encumbered by JFC.

With the approval of the amendment, JFC said that land has been removed from among the real properties that may be acquired, mortgaged or encumbered by the company.

“It’s a good catalyst for the company since there is no foreign limit already. This could provide some positive boost for the company and hopefully it materializes in their share price,” Jeri Alfonso, equity research analyst at Unicapital Securities, said.

JFC has set a strategic roadmap for the next five years as part of its vision to become among the top five restaurant companies in the world.

As it continues to penetrate big markets, the group is optimistic on seeing a growth trajectory in the next five years.

It is also aiming to triple its value in terms of net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company in five years.

As of end-September 2024, the Jollibee Group’s store network stood at a total of 9,598 composed of 3,340 stores in the Philippines and 6,258 abroad.

Its largest brands by store outlets worldwide are Jollibee, CBTL, Highlands Coffee and Chowking.

JFC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vince Dizon named new DOTr secretary

Vince Dizon named new DOTr secretary

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Vivencio "Vince" Dizon as the new Transport Secretary, replacing Jaime Bautista....
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Uncertainty&rsquo; prompts central bank to keep rates steady at 5.75%

‘Uncertainty’ prompts central bank to keep rates steady at 5.75%

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board has opted to maintain its key policy rate at 5.75%.
Business
fbtw
Credit growth jumps to 2-year high in 2024

Credit growth jumps to 2-year high in 2024

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Bank lending in the country surged to its highest level in two years, expanding by 12.2 percent in December 2024, as robust...
Business
fbtw
29 Philippine companies rank among TIME&rsquo;s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

29 Philippine companies rank among TIME’s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
American news magazine TIME has named 29 Philippine companies among the World’s Best Companies of 2025 in the Asia-Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific acquires telehealth company &lsquo;KonsultaMD&rsquo;

Metro Pacific acquires telehealth company ‘KonsultaMD’

6 hours ago
In a press release on Tuesday, February 11, the Pangilinan-led firm said that the acquisition solidifies mWell's position...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Making the switch to hybrid

By Marianne V. Go | 40 minutes ago
My husband and I have grown old driving conventional gas or diesel motor engine vehicles.
Business
fbtw
Government hiking purchase of raw sugar to 500K MT

Government hiking purchase of raw sugar to 500K MT

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 40 minutes ago
The government will siphon off as much as a quarter of the country’s projected raw sugar supply as it seeks to propel...
Business
fbtw
Higher power spot market rates loom

Higher power spot market rates loom

By Brix Lelis | 40 minutes ago
Electricity rates in the country’s power spot market are likely to rise in the coming months due to higher demand driven...
Business
fbtw
Asian stocks rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes

Asian stocks rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes

8 hours ago
Asian markets mostly rose Thursday and oil prices extended losses as forecast-topping US inflation was overshadowed by hopes...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with