29 Philippine companies rank among TIMEâ€™s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

29 Philippine companies rank among TIME’s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

MANILA, Philippines — American news magazine TIME has named 29 Philippine companies among the World’s Best Companies of 2025 in the Asia-Pacific region.

The list ranks 500 firms based on a quantitative study assessing their influence on the region’s role in global business. Companies were evaluated across three dimensions: employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency.

Employee satisfaction was measured using a 2023 survey of over 50,000 employees across the Asia-Pacific region.

Financial performance was assessed through Statista's financial database and targeted research, covering firms with at least $100 million (~P5.8 billion) in annual revenue in 2023 and positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023.

Sustainability transparency was based on Statista’s 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Factors included carbon emissions and reduction rates, Carbon Disclosure Project ratings, gender diversity in boardrooms, human rights policies, adherence to Global Reporting Initiative guidelines in corporate social responsibility reports and compliance with anti-corruption standards.

Each firm was assessed based on these factors and assigned a score out of 100. The top 500 companies were recognized as TIME’s World’s Best Companies of 2025 in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is TIME’s first annual list in collaboration with global data and business intelligence platform Statista.

Here are the 29 Philippine companies that made the ranking, along with their respective positions out of 500.





DBS Bank of Singapore emerged as the region’s top-performing company, followed by Malaysia’s Maybank and South Korea’s Kia, each scoring around 96 overall.

This does not imply, however, that they ranked highest in every criterion.

In the Philippines, Ayala Corp. stood out as the top-performing firm and was the only one to achieve an overall score above 90. It was followed by San Miguel Corp. and Security Bank Corp.

According to BusinessWorld’s report on the country's top 1,000 corporations in 2023, the highest-grossing firms were in the manufacturing sector, led by oil company Petron — one of the 29 Philippine firms included in TIME’s list.