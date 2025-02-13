^

Business

29 Philippine companies rank among TIME’s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 13, 2025 | 6:18pm
29 Philippine companies rank among TIMEâ€™s best in Asia-Pacific for 2025
Bright lights outlining a cluster of buildings from Makati City reflects on the quiet Pasig River as seen from Mandaluyong City on Monday night, Dec. 28, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — American news magazine TIME has named 29 Philippine companies among the World’s Best Companies of 2025 in the Asia-Pacific region.

The list ranks 500 firms based on a quantitative study assessing their influence on the region’s role in global business. Companies were evaluated across three dimensions: employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency.

Employee satisfaction was measured using a 2023 survey of over 50,000 employees across the Asia-Pacific region. 

Financial performance was assessed through Statista's financial database and targeted research, covering firms with at least $100 million (~P5.8 billion) in annual revenue in 2023 and positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023.

Sustainability transparency was based on Statista’s 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. 

Factors included carbon emissions and reduction rates, Carbon Disclosure Project ratings, gender diversity in boardrooms, human rights policies, adherence to Global Reporting Initiative guidelines in corporate social responsibility reports and compliance with anti-corruption standards.

Each firm was assessed based on these factors and assigned a score out of 100. The top 500 companies were recognized as TIME’s World’s Best Companies of 2025 in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is TIME’s first annual list in collaboration with global data and business intelligence platform Statista.

Here are the 29 Philippine companies that made the ranking, along with their respective positions out of 500.

 


 

DBS Bank of Singapore emerged as the region’s top-performing company, followed by Malaysia’s Maybank and South Korea’s Kia, each scoring around 96 overall. 

This does not imply, however, that they ranked highest in every criterion.

In the Philippines, Ayala Corp. stood out as the top-performing firm and was the only one to achieve an overall score above 90. It was followed by San Miguel Corp. and Security Bank Corp.

According to BusinessWorld’s report on the country's top 1,000 corporations in 2023, the highest-grossing firms were in the manufacturing sector, led by oil company Petron — one of the 29 Philippine firms included in TIME’s list.

ASIA PACIFIC REGION

PHILIPPINE COMPANIES

STATISTA

TIME MAGAZINE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

3 days ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 4 days ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw

Musk’s SpaceX eyes launchpad in Mindanao

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is looking at the possibility of setting up a launchpad in Mindanao, according to Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez.
Business
fbtw

Road to reform

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 20 hours ago
The issue of discounts for vulnerable groups, including seniors and persons with disabilities, has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.
Business
fbtw

Why Philippine growth of 6 to 6.5% in 2025 is possible

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 20 hours ago
The three quick reasons for this argument are: election cycle growth, low base growth and declining unemployment and inflation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shares rise on bargain hunting after 4-day slide

Shares rise on bargain hunting after 4-day slide

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Investors snatched bargains following a recent slump, snapping the market’s four-day losing streak ahead of the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

Maharlika to unveil new major deal

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp. is gearing up to announce a major infrastructure investment in the coming months, as the investment fund continues its strategic push into high-impact sectors, including energy and...
Business
fbtw
NGCP: Transmission rates increase in January on ancillary service hike

NGCP: Transmission rates increase in January on ancillary service hike

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
Customers are set to face higher electricity bills this month as a result of increased transmission charges due to higher...
Business
fbtw

TeaM Energy to install solar panels in SM malls

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property developer of the Sy family, is powering four more malls with solar energy this year as part of the company’s sustainability strategy.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with