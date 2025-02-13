Metro Pacific acquires telehealth company â€˜KonsultaMDâ€™

Metro Pacific acquires telehealth company ‘KonsultaMD’

MPIC Chairman Manny Pangilinan shaking hands with Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala during the acquisition of KonsultaMD.

MANILA. Philippines — Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. (mWell), the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), has acquired Ayala-led telehealth provider KonsultaMD.

In a press release, the Pangilinan-led firm said that the acquisition solidifies mWell's position as the leading digital healthcare ecosystem in the Philippines.

Manuel Pangilinan, MPIC chairman, pointed out the importance of a healthy citizenry for national progress.

“This agreement represents a giant step forward towards real, immediate, and reliable care for our countrymen,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala echoed this sentiment, stating the acquisition supports their shared vision of accessible and inclusive healthcare.

“This acquisition supports our common vision of delivering accessible and inclusive healthcare solutions to every Filipino,” he said.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, meanwhile, highlighted the benefits for Filipino consumers, noting the “synergy” between mWell's ecosystem and KonsultaMD's services and reach.

“Bringing together the power of mWell’s digital ecosystem and KonsultaMD’s comprehensive services and expansive reach will ultimately benefit Filipino consumers. This synergy will help us more swiftly achieve our shared goal of providing healthcare for all,” Cu said in a statement.

KonsultaMD, Globe's flagship healthcare platform, has grown from a health hotline in 2015 to a mobile comprehensive health service that offers 24/7 doctor consultations, diagnostics, medicine delivery and home care.

It currently has 2.7 million users and a large network of partner doctors specializing in mobile-based healthcare.

MWell's platform, according to Metro Pacific, provides consultations and wellness resources for both physical and mental health to 3.1 million users, including over 90,000 from around the world. — Ian Laqui