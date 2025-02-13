Klook bags $100 million funding for Asia-Pacific expansion

MANILA, Philippines — Booking app Klook has bagged $100 million in fresh investments from private equity fund Vitruvian Partners to finance its expansion projects in Asia Pacific, including in the Philippines.

Klook yesterday said it is receiving $100 million in new funding from Vitruvian Partners, providing the platform with enough cash to pursue its regional expansion.

Klook is preparing its war chest for the long-term growth of travel and tourism, as it aims to grab the biggest market share in the booking industry in the region.

Citing forecasts from the Pacific Asia Travel Association, Klook said visitor arrivals in Asia- Pacific would reach 762 million by 2026, from 619 million in 2024. At this rate, tourism will hit new highs, breaking pre-pandemic records in 2019.

It is in this environment that Klook wants to play a larger role, especially as travelers now prefer to spend on experiences rather than on materials. Klook CEO and co-founder Ethan Lin said the funding from Vitruvian would be used to develop fresh bundles of travel experiences.

“Over the past decade, Klook has established itself as the go-to platform for travel experiences in Asia-Pacific, reimagining how travelers discover and connect with destinations,” Lin said.

“With the region set to remain the heartbeat of global tourism, our strong brand, extensive supply network, and deep local expertise position us to deliver even greater value to the next generation of experience-driven travelers across the world,” he added.

Vitruvian also provides Klook with a global perspective and a network of experts, gearing up the platform for its next phase of growth to go worldwide.

In 2024, Klook marked its 10th year in the industry as one of the biggest booking outlets in Asia Pacific. To date, the platform known for bundling travel experiences has contributed $7.2 billion in gross domestic product and supported more than 219,000 jobs in the region.

In preparation for long-term growth, Klook entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to firm up new solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) for customers and merchants. The platform uses AI to create localized content in promoting travel experiences to users.

In the Philippines, Klook is responsible for marketing tour packages included in the Department of Tourism’s Philippine Experience Program like art visits in Southern Tagalog, adventure trips in the Bicol Region, among others.

Klook offers travel experiences, from attractions and tours, to transport and stays, in about 2,700 destinations across the globe, enabling travelers to plan their trips in a single click.

Klook bags $100 million funding for Asia-Pacific expansion By Elijah Felice Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Booking app Klook has bagged $100 million in fresh investments from private equity fund Vitruvian Partners to finance its expansion projects in Asia Pacific, including in the Philippines.

Klook yesterday said it is receiving $100 million in new funding from Vitruvian Partners, providing the platform with enough cash to pursue its regional expansion.

Klook is preparing its war chest for the long-term growth of travel and tourism, as it aims to grab the biggest market share in the booking industry in the region.

Citing forecasts from the Pacific Asia Travel Association, Klook said visitor arrivals in Asia- Pacific would reach 762 million by 2026, from 619 million in 2024. At this rate, tourism will hit new highs, breaking pre-pandemic records in 2019.

It is in this environment that Klook wants to play a larger role, especially as travelers now prefer to spend on experiences rather than on materials. Klook CEO and co-founder Ethan Lin said the funding from Vitruvian would be used to develop fresh bundles of travel experiences.

“Over the past decade, Klook has established itself as the go-to platform for travel experiences in Asia-Pacific, reimagining how travelers discover and connect with destinations,” Lin said.

“With the region set to remain the heartbeat of global tourism, our strong brand, extensive supply network, and deep local expertise position us to deliver even greater value to the next generation of experience-driven travelers across the world,” he added.

Vitruvian also provides Klook with a global perspective and a network of experts, gearing up the platform for its next phase of growth to go worldwide.

In 2024, Klook marked its 10th year in the industry as one of the biggest booking outlets in Asia Pacific. To date, the platform known for bundling travel experiences has contributed $7.2 billion in gross domestic product and supported more than 219,000 jobs in the region.

In preparation for long-term growth, Klook entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to firm up new solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) for customers and merchants. The platform uses AI to create localized content in promoting travel experiences to users.

In the Philippines, Klook is responsible for marketing tour packages included in the Department of Tourism’s Philippine Experience Program like art visits in Southern Tagalog, adventure trips in the Bicol Region, among others.

Klook offers travel experiences, from attractions and tours, to transport and stays, in about 2,700 destinations across the globe, enabling travelers to plan their trips in a single click.