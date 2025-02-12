Lopez-led FPH, other firms feted for UN-Philippine disaster risk reduction confab

FPH chairman and CEO Federico Lopez (second from right, front row), along with other private sector sponsors, received plaques of recognition during a thanksgiving luncheon on Jan. 30, 2025, hosted by DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. (third from left, front row) and DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga (not in photo).

MANILA, Philippines — First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH) has received a plaque of recognition from the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for valuable support FPH provided to assure the successful hosting in Manila of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

Also in photo are DND Senior Undersecretary Irineo Espino (second from left, front row), Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies co-chairman Alexander Pama (fourth from left, front row), and other private sector sponsors, as well as government officials, who supported the 2024 APMCDRR.

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Philippine government, through the DND and the DENR, co-hosted the international conference from Oct. 14 to 18 last year at the Philippine International Convention Center.