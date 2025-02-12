IDC appoints two new directors

MANILA, Philippines — Listed property developer Italpinas Development Corp. (IDC) is beefing up its leadership team with the appointment of two new directors who are expected to make substantial contributions to the company’s continued growth.

IDC said that newly-appointed board members Alfonso Salcedo and Melchor Guerrero are expected to bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise.

The company said that Salcedo and Guerrero’s backgrounds and extensive expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future and driving its success.

“The appointment of Alfonso Salcedo and Melchor Guerrero reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our leadership and ensuring we have the best minds guiding our strategic direction. We are confident that their contributions will help us achieve our long-term goals and deliver value to our stakeholders,” IDC CEO Romolo Nati said.

“Their impressive track records and deep understanding of their respective fields of expertise make them invaluable additions to our team. We look forward to leveraging their insights and expertise as we continue to drive our company’s growth and success,” IDC president Jose Leviste III said separately.

With over 40 years of experience in banking, Salcedo served as president and chief executive officer of Security Bank from 2015 to 2019 and as executive vice president of Bank of the Philippine Islands from 2010 to 2015.

“Italpinas Development Corp. represents an exciting convergence of innovation, sustainability, and growth. I am deeply honored to join the board at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. I look forward to contributing my expertise and collaborating with my fellow board members to drive Italpinas towards even greater achievements,” Salcedo said.

Guerrero, meanwhile, holds a deep background in finance and capital markets, with leading roles both as underwriter to a range of issuers as well as from within the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

He has served as president of Ernst and Young Transaction Advisory Services, vice president and head of Capital Markets Development Division and member of the management committee of the PSE.

“I am delighted to have been invited to serve a company that is in this exciting stage of its growth story. I look forward to providing innovative, value-added ideas to IDC and participating in the next chapters of its company life, as it takes larger strides,” he said.

IDC is a listed real estate developer of sustainable properties in the Philippines.