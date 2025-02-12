^

Business

IDC appoints two new directors

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2025 | 12:00am
IDC appoints two new directors
Melchor Guerrero and Alfonso Salcedo

MANILA, Philippines — Listed property developer Italpinas Development Corp. (IDC) is beefing up its leadership team with the appointment of two new directors who are expected to make substantial contributions to the company’s continued growth.

IDC said that newly-appointed board members Alfonso Salcedo and Melchor Guerrero are expected to bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise.

The company said that Salcedo and Guerrero’s backgrounds and extensive expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future and driving its success.

“The appointment of Alfonso Salcedo and Melchor Guerrero reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our leadership and ensuring we have the best minds guiding our strategic direction. We are confident that their contributions will help us achieve our long-term goals and deliver value to our stakeholders,” IDC CEO Romolo Nati said.

“Their impressive track records and deep understanding of their respective fields of expertise make them invaluable additions to our team. We look forward to leveraging their insights and expertise as we continue to drive our company’s growth and success,” IDC president Jose Leviste III said separately.

With over 40 years of experience in banking, Salcedo served as president and chief executive officer of Security Bank from 2015 to 2019 and as executive vice president of  Bank of the Philippine Islands from 2010 to 2015.

“Italpinas Development Corp. represents an exciting convergence of innovation, sustainability, and growth. I am deeply honored to join the board at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. I look forward to contributing my expertise and collaborating with my fellow board members to drive Italpinas towards even greater achievements,” Salcedo said.

Guerrero, meanwhile, holds a deep background in finance and capital markets, with leading roles both as underwriter to a range of issuers as well as from within the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

He has served as president of Ernst and Young Transaction Advisory Services, vice president and head of Capital Markets Development Division and member of the management committee of the PSE.

“I am delighted to have been invited to serve a company that is in this exciting stage of its growth story.  I look forward to providing innovative, value-added ideas to IDC and participating in the next chapters of its company life, as it takes larger strides,” he said.

IDC is a listed real estate developer of sustainable properties in the Philippines.

PROPERTY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

1 day ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 2 days ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) and Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. (CP Group) have entered into a landmark...
Business
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ayala’s KonsultaMD acquired by mWell

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. (mWell) is poised to become a powerhouse in the country’s digital health care ecosystem as it acquires the Ayala Group’s KonsultaMD.
Business
fbtw
MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the largest private hospital...
Business
fbtw

Kaya natin! Parang hindi!

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
There are now a lot of articles on the internet about how investors are looking at ASEAN for manufacturing, fleeing China to escape the Trump tariffs.
Business
fbtw

Mischief is afoot

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
It seems that there is a campaign anew to unseat Transportation Secretary Jaime “Jimmy” Bautista just because he is not swayed by influence peddling, corruption, or a desire to hang on to power through...
Business
fbtw

Government unveils new provisions for procurement process

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government has unveiled new provisions for strategic planning and the integration of digital tools in the government procurement process.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with