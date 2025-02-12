^

Business

AppleOne Group bullish on tourism growth

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2025 | 12:00am
AppleOne Group bullish on tourism growth
The Manigsaca family (from left): Patrick Manigsaca, Venus Manigsaca, Ray Go Manigsaca and Samantha Manigsaca.

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu-based property developer AppleOne Group is strengthening its foothold in key tourism hubs in Visayas and Mindanao, driven by its optimism about the continued growth this year.

In a statement yesterday, the property developer said it is capitalizing on the rising demand for upscale and premium accommodations.

“We recognize the increasing demand for sustainable tourism and mixed-use developments,” AppleOne Group president and CEO Ray Go Manigsaca said.

“Our approach ensures that we not only provide world-class accommodations but also contribute to local economic growth and further recognition of the Philippines as an ideal tourist destination for locals and foreign visitors seeking sanctuary in our beautiful islands,” he said.

Part of the company’s high-value hospitality portfolio is the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Residences, which has already set a benchmark for luxury waterfront living.

With an aggressive expansion pipeline and a commitment to uplifting the VisMin region, the company said it remains at the forefront of Philippine property and hospitality development.

Among its projects in the pipeline are the JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Spa and JW Marriott Residences Panglao Island, which are set to redefine premium hospitality and luxury island living in Bohol by 2028.

The company is also set to build the Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences in Cagayan de Oro, AppleOne’s venture in Northern Mindanao, which aligns with projection of the National Economic and Development Authority that CDO will be the fourth-largest metropolitan center in the country.

“By leveraging its expertise in mixed-use developments, commercial spaces and luxury hospitality, the company intends to outpace industry expectations and further cement its leadership in the real estate and tourism sectors,” AppleOne Group said.

AppleOne group said its optimism on the tourism sector this year is driven by its strategic developments, strong collaborations, and commitment to delivering world-class properties in key locations across the VisMin region.

It cited data from Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC)’s 2024 Philippine Property Market Report noting that 42 percent of new hotel keys in the country will be concentrated in Visayas, particularly in Boracay, Mactan Island and Panglao, where AppleOne has active developments.

It added that its collaborations with leading international operators, such as Radisson Hotel Group and Marriott International, further solidify its position as a major player in the industry.

“We remain steadfast in our vision to elevate the tourism and property sectors in the VisMin region, even as the industry navigates challenging economic conditions,” Manigsaca said.

“Our commitment to developing landmark properties and forging strong and strategic collaborations ensure that we stay ahead of the curve, driving sustainable growth and delivering unparalleled value to our stakeholders,” he said.

PROPERTY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

1 day ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 2 days ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

Maharlika, CP Group forge $1 billion partnership

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) and Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. (CP Group) have entered into a landmark...
Business
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 11 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ayala’s KonsultaMD acquired by mWell

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. (mWell) is poised to become a powerhouse in the country’s digital health care ecosystem as it acquires the Ayala Group’s KonsultaMD.
Business
fbtw
MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

MPIC to buy additional 30 percent stake in MPH

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to secure another 30 percent stake in the largest private hospital...
Business
fbtw

Kaya natin! Parang hindi!

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
There are now a lot of articles on the internet about how investors are looking at ASEAN for manufacturing, fleeing China to escape the Trump tariffs.
Business
fbtw

Mischief is afoot

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
It seems that there is a campaign anew to unseat Transportation Secretary Jaime “Jimmy” Bautista just because he is not swayed by influence peddling, corruption, or a desire to hang on to power through...
Business
fbtw

Government unveils new provisions for procurement process

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government has unveiled new provisions for strategic planning and the integration of digital tools in the government procurement process.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with