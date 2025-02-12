AppleOne Group bullish on tourism growth

The Manigsaca family (from left): Patrick Manigsaca, Venus Manigsaca, Ray Go Manigsaca and Samantha Manigsaca.

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu-based property developer AppleOne Group is strengthening its foothold in key tourism hubs in Visayas and Mindanao, driven by its optimism about the continued growth this year.

In a statement yesterday, the property developer said it is capitalizing on the rising demand for upscale and premium accommodations.

“We recognize the increasing demand for sustainable tourism and mixed-use developments,” AppleOne Group president and CEO Ray Go Manigsaca said.

“Our approach ensures that we not only provide world-class accommodations but also contribute to local economic growth and further recognition of the Philippines as an ideal tourist destination for locals and foreign visitors seeking sanctuary in our beautiful islands,” he said.

Part of the company’s high-value hospitality portfolio is the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Residences, which has already set a benchmark for luxury waterfront living.

With an aggressive expansion pipeline and a commitment to uplifting the VisMin region, the company said it remains at the forefront of Philippine property and hospitality development.

Among its projects in the pipeline are the JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Spa and JW Marriott Residences Panglao Island, which are set to redefine premium hospitality and luxury island living in Bohol by 2028.

The company is also set to build the Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences in Cagayan de Oro, AppleOne’s venture in Northern Mindanao, which aligns with projection of the National Economic and Development Authority that CDO will be the fourth-largest metropolitan center in the country.

“By leveraging its expertise in mixed-use developments, commercial spaces and luxury hospitality, the company intends to outpace industry expectations and further cement its leadership in the real estate and tourism sectors,” AppleOne Group said.

AppleOne group said its optimism on the tourism sector this year is driven by its strategic developments, strong collaborations, and commitment to delivering world-class properties in key locations across the VisMin region.

It cited data from Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC)’s 2024 Philippine Property Market Report noting that 42 percent of new hotel keys in the country will be concentrated in Visayas, particularly in Boracay, Mactan Island and Panglao, where AppleOne has active developments.

It added that its collaborations with leading international operators, such as Radisson Hotel Group and Marriott International, further solidify its position as a major player in the industry.

“We remain steadfast in our vision to elevate the tourism and property sectors in the VisMin region, even as the industry navigates challenging economic conditions,” Manigsaca said.

“Our commitment to developing landmark properties and forging strong and strategic collaborations ensure that we stay ahead of the curve, driving sustainable growth and delivering unparalleled value to our stakeholders,” he said.