Robinsons Malls, DOLE partner for nationwide job fairs

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Malls is advancing its partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for conducting job fairs and other employment facilitation programs in different areas nationwide.

Robinsons Butuan, DOLE Caraga Region and Butuan City PESO expand job fair initiatives to provide a workforce to businesses and support the Butuanon for employment.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 27, the job fairs will be held on certain dates at Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Cabanatuan, Robinsons Palawan, Robinsons Angeles, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Butuan, and Robinsons Cagayan de Oro.

Over 1,000 applicants flocked to Robinsons Malls Job Fair event last Jan. 31. This is one of Robinsons Malls Lingkod Pinoy Center’s initiatives to help the community with employment opportunities. More job fairs will be rolled out in Robinsons Malls nationwide. Follow the official Robinsons Malls and Lingkod Pinoy social media pages for schedules, venues, and other details.