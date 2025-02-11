^

Business

Robinsons Malls, DOLE partner for nationwide job fairs

The Philippine Star
February 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Robinsons Malls, DOLE partner for nationwide job fairs

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Malls is advancing its partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for conducting job fairs and other employment facilitation programs in different areas nationwide.

Robinsons Butuan, DOLE Caraga Region and Butuan City PESO expand job fair initiatives to provide a workforce to businesses and support the Butuanon for employment.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 27, the job fairs will be held on certain dates at Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Cabanatuan, Robinsons Palawan, Robinsons Angeles, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Butuan, and Robinsons Cagayan de Oro.

Over 1,000 applicants flocked to Robinsons Malls Job Fair event last Jan. 31. This is one of Robinsons Malls Lingkod Pinoy Center’s initiatives to help the community with employment opportunities.  More job fairs will be rolled out in Robinsons Malls nationwide.  Follow the official Robinsons Malls and Lingkod Pinoy social media pages for schedules, venues, and other details.

DOLE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

Elon Musk says has no plans to acquire TikTok's US operations

By Asad Hashim | 1 day ago
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and a top advisor to US President Donald Trump, said he has no interest in acquiring...
Business
fbtw
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports

14 hours ago
The United States will move to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, President Donald Trump said...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Clark airport needs second runway&rsquo;

‘Clark airport needs second runway’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The private operator of Clark International Airport hopes the government can pursue its plan of building a second runway to...
Business
fbtw
BSP rate cut likely this week &ndash; analysts

BSP rate cut likely this week – analysts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to lower its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points at its monetary...
Business
fbtw
Dollar reserves slide to $103 billion in January

Dollar reserves slide to $103 billion in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The country’s dollar reserves dropped to a nine-month low in January as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas intervened...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific gets half of Cebu market

Cebu Pacific gets half of Cebu market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 55 minutes ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific flew half of the passengers that traveled through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA)...
Business
fbtw

Lalamove enters ride-hailing segment

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 55 minutes ago
In-city courier Lalamove has entered the ride-hailing market by introducing its own four-seater and six-seater services, providing commuters with another mobility option.
Business
fbtw
MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

MVP, Revillame team up for P4 billion world-class studio

By Richmond Mercurio | 55 minutes ago
The MVP Group ozz f Companies, through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., is teaming up with TV host Willie Revillame and Golden Pacific...
Business
fbtw
DOE: P2.4 trillion projects get national significance certifications

DOE: P2.4 trillion projects get national significance certifications

By Brix Lelis | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued national significance certifications to P2.4 trillion worth of power generation...
Business
fbtw

Bonoan denies charges of physical, financial abuse

By Louella Desiderio | 55 minutes ago
Former finance undersecretary Emmanuel Bonoan, who stepped back from his role as president of business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), has responded to physical and financial abuse allegations...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with