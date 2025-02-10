^

Business

Onion farmers protest 'untimely' imports amid peak harvest

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 12:50pm
Onion farmers protest 'untimely' imports amid peak harvest
A market vendor shows the size comparison of the onion bought from local farmers and a giant onion that came from an undisclosed origin at the Marikina City Public Market on January 23, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Onion farmers are not happy about the government’s decision to import red and white onions during the peak harvest season in February and March.

In an interview with Super Radyo DZBB 594 on Monday, February 10, the Valiant Primary Multi-Purpose Cooperative Inc. of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, called the importation “untimely,” citing the imminent onion harvest this month.

“We oppose this importation because it is untimely and we are about to harvest and enter the peak season. That is the problem,” Manager Luchie Cena said in Filipino. 

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Thursday, February 6, that it has approved the importation of 3,000 metric tons of red onions and 1,000 metric tons of white onions, which are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the move aims to prevent a potential shortage that could drive up prices or be exploited by traders, which was an issue in 2022 when onions reached P700 per kilogram.

He cited a Bureau of Plant Industry report showing that as of mid-January, only 8,500 metric tons of red onions and 1,628 metric tons of white onions were in stock.

This is about half of the country's monthly consumption, which the agency estimates at 17,000 metric tons for red onions and 4,000 metric tons for white onions.

Delay release of imported onions

Cena argued that imports should only be allowed when an agricultural product is needed for immediate consumption. Since white onions reach peak season before red onions, she suggested that the latter be stored in cold storage instead.

“Red onions should only be used when needed for consumption, as white onions are consumed first. Red onions come next,” Cena said in Filipino. 

She questioned the basis for declaring a shortage, pointing out that the exact harvest and total yield for the peak season have yet to be determined.

“Right now, how can we say there's a shortage when the exact harvest and the total yield for the peak season have yet to be determined?” Cena said in Filipino. 

It is only when the stocks of red onion are released to the market that the DA could identify a potential shortage and decide to import, she added. 

What went before

Cena emphasized that importation is a “big deal” for farmers as it creates fear and uncertainty. 

In the past, she said it has forced onion farmers to harvest prematurely, anticipating a price drop once imported onions enter the market, which could significantly reduce their earnings.

“If they are going to import only a small amount, they shouldn't release it immediately. Store it in a facility first,” Cena said in Filipino. 

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) chairperson Danilo Ramos said that when farmers harvested onions ahead of schedule in 2024, prices in Dagupan City markets fell to as low as P10 per kilogram due to oversupply.

“Farmers in Nueva Ecija were also forced to dump onions as cold storage facilities overflow and traders prefer imported bulbs,” he said in a statement on Sunday, February 9. 

Peasant group Amihan also warned that the importation would drive down farmgate prices — the rate at which onions are bought directly from farmers. 

This would hurt farmers rather than benefit them, Secretary General Cathy Estavillo said, as production costs can run into thousands of pesos. In Occidental Mindoro, the group found that expenses reached nearly P200,000 per hectare in 2022.

Farmgate prices. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the average farmgate price in 2024 was P33.07 per kilogram for white onions and P62.56 per kilogram for red onions. This, however, varies per region. 

Retail prices. Meanwhile, retail prices in Metro Manila markets were three to four times higher, based on the DA’s price monitoring as of February 6:

  • Local red onion: P168.94 per kilogram
  • Local white onion: P118 per kilogram
  • Imported white onion: P118.99 per kilogram 

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

IMPORT

ONIONS

RED ONIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chatbot vs national security? What's going on with DeepSeek bans

Chatbot vs national security? What's going on with DeepSeek bans

By Hieun Shin | 2 days ago
Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek upended the global industry and wiped billions of US tech stocks when it unveiled its R1 program,...
Business
fbtw
Ferdie Constantino ponders retirement, SMC and RSA

Ferdie Constantino ponders retirement, SMC and RSA

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
After more than 50 years with conglomerate San Miguel Corp., Ferdinand K. Constantino finally put down his finance whiz ...
Business
fbtw

The tariff sheriff arrives

By Wilson Sy | 14 hours ago
Trump rattled global markets when he announced tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, reigniting fears of an escalating trade war.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Clark airport needs second runway&rsquo;

‘Clark airport needs second runway’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The private operator of Clark International Airport hopes the government can pursue its plan of building a second runway to...
Business
fbtw

Ayala not keen on selling down GCash stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. intends to hold on to its entire stake in GCash should the e-wallet giant’s initial public offering pushes through.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP rate cut likely this week &ndash; analysts

BSP rate cut likely this week – analysts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to lower its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points at its monetary...
Business
fbtw
ADB readies over $1 billion financing for Philippines

ADB readies over $1 billion financing for Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank is looking to approve over $1 billion worth of financing to support projects in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Dollar reserves slide to $103 billion in January

Dollar reserves slide to $103 billion in January

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
The country’s dollar reserves dropped to a nine-month low in January as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas intervened...
Business
fbtw
Sideways trading seen as investors eye BSP meeting

Sideways trading seen as investors eye BSP meeting

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Expect sideways trading to persist in the local market this week as investors keep an eye on the upcoming policy rate decision...
Business
fbtw
Price limit on imported rice dents Vietnam export prices

Price limit on imported rice dents Vietnam export prices

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
Vietnam rice prices declined steeply last month as harvest in the world’s second-largest exporter is set to begin coupled...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with