^

Business

1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 11:40am
1.63 million Filipinos jobless as of December 2024
Workers unload boxes of fruits from a delivery vehicle at a shopping street in Manila on Dec. 23, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday, January 6 that 1.63 million Filipinos were unemployed as of December 2024, representing 3.1% of the labor force.

This marked a slight improvement from November 2024's unemployment figure of 1.66 million but was marginally higher than the 1.60 million recorded in December 2023.

The employment rate for December 2024 stood at 96.9%, translating to 50.19 million employed individuals. However, this was lower than the 50.52 million employed in December 2023, though it showed an increase from November 2024’s employment total of 49.54 million.

“This was lower than the number of employed persons of 50.52 million in December 2023, but higher than the number of employed persons in November 2024 at 49.54 million,” the PSA said.

The underemployment rate—a measure of workers seeking additional hours or jobs—rose slightly from 10.8% in November to 10.9% in December 2024.

Sectoral breakdown

The services sector remained the largest employer, accounting for a significant 60.5% of the labor force.

Wage and salary workers made up the majority of employed individuals at 63.1%, while self-employed workers contributed 28.5%, and unpaid family workers constituted 6.8%.

In terms of industry distribution, the agriculture industry employed 21.3% while the industry sector had 18.3%.

Five sectors saw notable employment increases in December 2024:

  • Transportation and storage: +555,000
  • Construction: +263,000
  • Administrative and support service activities: +223,000
  • Public administration and defense; compulsory social security: +211,000
  • Human health and social work activities: +197,000

Conversely, several industries saw the loss of workers as well, with the agriculture and forestry sector losing more than 1.5 million workers.

  • Agriculture and forestry: -1.56 million
  • Manufacturing: -387,000
  • Other service activities: -166,000
  • Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: -106,000

Average work hours. Filipinos worked an average of 40.9 hours per week in December 2024—higher than the average of 40.6 hours in December 2023 but slightly lower than November’s average of 41.1 hours, the PSA said.

EMPLOYMENT RATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMC&rsquo;s eastern skyway to cost an additional P11 billion

SMC’s eastern skyway to cost an additional P11 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Tollway builder San Miguel Corp. will spend nearly P11 billion more to construct the new expressway that runs through the...
Business
fbtw
Inflation steadies at 2.9% in January

Inflation steadies at 2.9% in January

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The country’s inflation, or the rate of increase in average prices of consumer goods and services, remained at 2.9 percent...
Business
fbtw
SC defines VAT refund rules, favors Doehle Shipmanagement

SC defines VAT refund rules, favors Doehle Shipmanagement

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has handed a victory to Doehle Shipmanagement Philippines Corp. in a dispute over unutilized input value-added...
Business
fbtw
Figaro selling stake to new investors

Figaro selling stake to new investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Figaro Coffee Group Inc. is looking to sell a portion of its stake to welcome new investors in the company.
Business
fbtw
Wildflour eyes up to 14 new locations this year

Wildflour eyes up to 14 new locations this year

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Premium casual restaurant operator Wildflour Hospitality Group is planning to expand in the country by opening 12 to 14 outlets...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government lifts moratorium on new bioethanol plants

Government lifts moratorium on new bioethanol plants

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration is now encouraging the establishment and expansion of molasses-based bioethanol plants...
Business
fbtw
PSEi gets boost from inflation data

PSEi gets boost from inflation data

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index soared by 3.15 percent or 192.02 points to close yesterday’s session at...
Business
fbtw
Converge&rsquo;s Caloocan Data Center gets rare Tier 3 certification

Converge’s Caloocan Data Center gets rare Tier 3 certification

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Tech innovator Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has secured a rare certification for its data center in Caloocan City that is scheduled...
Business
fbtw
Majority of Maya Bank customers from regional areas

Majority of Maya Bank customers from regional areas

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
More than two-thirds of the customers of Maya Bank reside outside of Metro Manila as its digital services give more Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
DoubleDragon&rsquo;s Hotel101 Global listing at Nasdaq

DoubleDragon’s Hotel101 Global listing at Nasdaq

13 hours ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the property venture of tycoons Edgar “Injap” Sia and Tony Tan Caktiong, has moved a step...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with