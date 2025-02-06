Search up for PITX counterpart in northern NCR

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters the DOTr would complete this year the feasibility study for the development in the northern metro of a landport as big as the PITX.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is searching for possible sites where it can put up the northern counterpart of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

He said the construction of a north terminal exchange would top off the trio of multimodal transport facilities in Metro Manila that the government has long wanted to build.

The DOTr is scanning the northern district for potential sites where the project can be located. Bautista said they hope to find an area close to a station of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) or the Metro Manila Subway Project for interconnectivity.

“For the north (terminal exchange), we are preparing the feasibility study. We are still looking for a suitable site that can be linked to our rails, either to the NSCR or to the subway,” Bautista said.

Bautista said the north terminal exchange is different from the new transport hub the government will put up in Quezon City, in a property owned by state-run Government Service Insurance System.

According to the transport chief, the north terminal exchange will be patterned after the design and purpose of the PITX, which offers commuters several modes of mobility.

On the other hand, Bautista said the proposed transport hub in Quezon City would house buses plying high-traffic routes within and around the city.

Earlier, the DOTr led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange (TCITX), the concession of which was awarded to Ayala Land Inc. The infrastructure, costing P5.2 billion, is estimated to benefit 160,000 commuters daily once it opens by 2028.

Further, the TCITX will harbor public transport units that would soon travel the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway. The tollway, to be developed by San Miguel Corp., will extend for nearly 33 kilometers from Western Bicutan, Taguig City to Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

However, both PITX and TCITX are situated in the southern metro, leaving the northern district without its own landport.

In 2012, then president Benigno Simeon Aquino III signed an executive order mandating the creation of an integrated transport system in Metro Manila and the construction of landports, one each in the north and the south.