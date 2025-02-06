^

Business

Wildflour eyes up to 14 new locations this year

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
February 6, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Premium casual restaurant operator Wildflour Hospitality Group is planning to expand in the country by opening 12 to 14 outlets this year.

“Within this year, (we will open)probably around 12 to 14,” Wildflour Hospitality Group president and CEO Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo told reporters.

At present, the group has 27 outlets.

De Ocampo, who was recognized at The Business Manual’s CEO Awards for her significant contributions to the food and beverage industry, said the group plans to open new outlets across its different brands including Wildflour, Little Flour, Pizza Sisters, George and Onnie’s, as well as new Italian concept Osteria Antica.

In terms of locations, she said the group would be opening at SM North EDSA and Trinoma in Quezon City, Alabang, Makati, as well as in Baguio.

Baguio will be the group’s first location outside Metro Manila.

The expansion is being undertaken amid a positive outlook on the country’s food and beverage market.

“We’re very happy with how the restaurants are performing. I’m hopeful that 2025 will be a good year for us,” she said, noting that manpower and inflation remain as significant challenges.

Last year, Wildflour secured a significant equity investment from Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm KV Asia Capital to support the restaurant operator’s expansion. This marked KV Asia’s foray into the Philippines.

For Wildflour, the partnership is expected to strengthen its regional recognition, as well as open doors to other potential capital-raising opportunities including an initial public offering.

“It’s a possibility, as I said. Again, our partnership with KVA (KV Asia) raises the ceiling for us to be able to do these things. It’s something that we are talking about…It’s really a possibility for us, a big possibility for us in the near future,” she said.

WILDFLOUR HOSPITALITY GROUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine inflation stays at 2.9% in January 2025

Philippine inflation stays at 2.9% in January 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
The inflation rate for January 2025 remained unchanged from the previous month, coming in at 2.9%, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbtw
US tariffs: A blow to the world economy

US tariffs: A blow to the world economy

By Erwan Lucas | 2 days ago
The tariffs imposed Saturday by President Donald Trump on products from the US's three leading trading partners are without...
Business
fbtw
SC defines VAT refund rules, favors Doehle Shipmanagement

SC defines VAT refund rules, favors Doehle Shipmanagement

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Supreme Court has handed a victory to Doehle Shipmanagement Philippines Corp. in a dispute over unutilized input value-added...
Business
fbtw

Lowering our standards

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is disheartening to see that we Filipinos have been lowering our acceptable standards on a lot of things through the years.
Business
fbtw
Autos, electronics: What will Trump's tariffs impact?

Autos, electronics: What will Trump's tariffs impact?

By Anne-Marie Provost | 3 days ago
US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to roil supply chains for products ranging from...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DigiPlus bags honors at 60th Anvil Awards

DigiPlus bags honors at 60th Anvil Awards

35 minutes ago
DigiPlus Interactive, the company behind leading digital entertainment platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, recently...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Lower rice tariffs, negative base effects to support disinflation

BSP: Lower rice tariffs, negative base effects to support disinflation

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 35 minutes ago
The reduction in rice tariffs and negative base effects are expected to help keep inflation within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Government lifts moratorium on new bioethanol plants

Government lifts moratorium on new bioethanol plants

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 35 minutes ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration is now encouraging the establishment and expansion of molasses-based bioethanol plants...
Business
fbtw
Figaro selling stake to new investors

Figaro selling stake to new investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Figaro Coffee Group Inc. is looking to sell a portion of its stake to welcome new investors in the company.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with