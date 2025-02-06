Wildflour eyes up to 14 new locations this year

MANILA, Philippines — Premium casual restaurant operator Wildflour Hospitality Group is planning to expand in the country by opening 12 to 14 outlets this year.

“Within this year, (we will open)probably around 12 to 14,” Wildflour Hospitality Group president and CEO Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo told reporters.

At present, the group has 27 outlets.

De Ocampo, who was recognized at The Business Manual’s CEO Awards for her significant contributions to the food and beverage industry, said the group plans to open new outlets across its different brands including Wildflour, Little Flour, Pizza Sisters, George and Onnie’s, as well as new Italian concept Osteria Antica.

In terms of locations, she said the group would be opening at SM North EDSA and Trinoma in Quezon City, Alabang, Makati, as well as in Baguio.

Baguio will be the group’s first location outside Metro Manila.

The expansion is being undertaken amid a positive outlook on the country’s food and beverage market.

“We’re very happy with how the restaurants are performing. I’m hopeful that 2025 will be a good year for us,” she said, noting that manpower and inflation remain as significant challenges.

Last year, Wildflour secured a significant equity investment from Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm KV Asia Capital to support the restaurant operator’s expansion. This marked KV Asia’s foray into the Philippines.

For Wildflour, the partnership is expected to strengthen its regional recognition, as well as open doors to other potential capital-raising opportunities including an initial public offering.

“It’s a possibility, as I said. Again, our partnership with KVA (KV Asia) raises the ceiling for us to be able to do these things. It’s something that we are talking about…It’s really a possibility for us, a big possibility for us in the near future,” she said.