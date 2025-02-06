^

DigiPlus bags honors at 60th Anvil Awards

The Philippine Star
February 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Recognized as the gold standard of public relations excellence in the Philippines, the Anvil Awards celebrate outstanding programs and tools that elevate the field of communications and public relations.
MANILA, Philippines — DigiPlus Interactive, the company behind leading digital entertainment platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, recently secured three honors at the 60th Anvil Awards.

Recognized as the gold standard of public relations excellence in the Philippines, the Anvil Awards celebrate outstanding programs and tools that elevate the field of communications and public relations.

DigiPlus was honored with a Gold Anvil for its transformative corporate rebranding campaign ‘DigiPlus Reimagined: Pioneering Fun, Technology, and Community,’ which highlighted the company’s evolution from a traditional leisure and resorts operator to a leader in digital entertainment. Additionally, DigiPlus garnered two Silver Anvils: one for its 2023 Integrated Report, ‘Ushering a New Era of Digital Entertainment,’ and another for BingoPlus Foundation’s ‘FutureSmart’ program, an initiative dedicated to empowering the next generation of innovators through education.

The rebranding initiative, developed in collaboration with global brand specialist Landor, encapsulated DigiPlus’ commitment to harness technology and innovation to deliver new forms of entertainment for Filipinos. This strategic transformation not only revitalized the company’s visual identity but also reinforced its mission to deliver immersive and enjoyable experiences through its products.

“These accolades from Anvil highlight DigiPlus’ commitment to innovation, transparency, and building strong connections with our stakeholders,” said Celeste Jovenir, VP for investor relations, corporate communications and sustainability. “The award for our corporate rebranding celebrates our bold transformation into a digital entertainment leader, while the recognition for our Integrated Report underscores our dedication to global standards of accountability and transparency. These achievements inspire us to deliver even greater value to our customers, investors and communities.”

