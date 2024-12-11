AIM confers honorary doctorate in management to DMCI chairman

Consunji, chairman of DMCI Holdings, Semirara Mining and Power Corp. and Cemex Holdings Philippines, received the honorary degree on Dec. 8.

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Isidro Consunji (in photo, 7th from left) has received an Honorary Doctorate in Management from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), recognizing his visionary leadership and exceptional management acumen.

“This prestigious honor celebrates his exceptional management acumen and visionary leadership, which have established DMCI Holdings as a highly diversified organization, recognized for its sustainable success and significant impact on society,” DMCI Holdings said in a disclosure yesterday.

In his address, Consunji imparted invaluable lessons drawn from his 50 years of what he describes as “on-the-job training.”

He highlighted the significance of cultivating the right attitude, building strong partnerships, taking responsibility for mistakes and embracing challenges.

In addition, he shared his bold and unconventional approach to business – acquiring distressed companies and transforming them into thriving, profitable enterprises.

“Business, at its core, is a tool – a powerful one. It can solve problems, create opportunities, and leave the world better than we found it,” Consunji told the AIM Class of 2024.

In August, Consunji was also honored by the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA), receiving the Most Distinguished Alumnus Award for this year.

The award reflects Consunji’s strategic and outstanding leadership of a business conglomerate that has generated countless job opportunities both within and beyond Metro Manila, addressed critical needs in housing, water services and power, and his enduring role as a pillar of the UP College of Engineering, embodying the university’s core values of honor and excellence.