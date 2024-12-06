^

Business

Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin leaps over $100,000

Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 9:17am
Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin leaps over $100,000
This illustration photograph taken on November 22, 2024 in Istanbul shows a coin imitation of the Bitcoin crypto currency arranged beside a screen displaying a trading chart. Most markets gained on November 22, 2024 after a bounce on Wall Street, while bitcoin continued its march higher to move within touching distance of the $100,000 mark.
AFP / Ozan Kose

WASHINGTON, United States — US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday took credit for bitcoin's historic surge past $100,000, telling his social media followers "you're welcome" after the cryptocurrency jumped more than 50% since his election victory.

"CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!! Together, we will Make America Great Again!" Trump, who in September launched his own crypto platform, wrote on Truth Social.

Bitcoin broke $100,000 for the first time Thursday after Trump nominated cryptocurrency backer Paul Atkins to head the US securities regulator, reinforcing optimism the incoming president will deregulate the sector.

The digital unit has enjoyed a blistering rally since the November 5 election of Trump, who pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world".

Bitcoin hit a record of $103,800.45 in Asian trading hours Thursday before dipping back to around $101,000.

Following Trump's remarks, it began climbing again, reaching $103,320.

The volatile asset has soared by around 140% since the turn of the year.

However, its advance had stalled in recent weeks, sitting just below $100,000 as traders awaited new catalysts before jumping in to buy.

That came after Trump, who takes office in January, announced Wednesday that he would nominate Atkins to take over as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atkins, an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, founded risk consultancy firm Patomak Global Partners in 2009, whose clients include companies in the banking, trading and cryptocurrency industries.

An announcement from the Trump transition team noted that Atkins had been co-chairman of the Digital Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the use of digital assets, since 2017.

"Paul is a proven leader for common sense regulations," Trump said in a statement that emphasised Atkins' commitment to "robust, innovative" capital markets.

"He also recognises that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to making America greater than ever before," Trump added.

Trump's U-turn

Atkins replaces Gary Gensler, who led a crackdown on the sector after a 2022 market rout.

Even so, the SEC this year authorised the trading on the American market of two new financial products, allowing a wider public to buy cryptocurrencies, called ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

"Institutional interest and regulatory shifts are adding legitimacy, turning what once seemed like a fringe asset into a force reshaping finance," said Matt Britzman, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Love it or doubt it, bitcoin's climb is rewriting the rule book for digital assets," he added.

Despite having once branded cryptocurrencies a "scam", Trump changed his stance and has been a major advocate of the unit during his election campaign.

In September, he announced that he, along with his sons and entrepreneurs, would launch a digital currency platform named World Liberty Financial.

Trump has also become close to tycoon Elon Musk, who he said would lead a new US government-efficiency group tasked with cutting federal waste.

Musk, a cryptocurrency fan himself, reportedly spent more than $100 million to help Trump regain the White House, repeatedly boosting his candidacy on his X social media platform.

Reacting on X to the news of bitcoin hitting the $100,000 mark, Musk wrote: "Wow".

Integration hopes

Among measures expected with Trump at the helm is the creation of a strategic reserve of bitcoins in the United States, consisting mainly of tokens seized by the courts, which could push other countries to grant more legitimacy to the virtual currency.

Cryptocurrencies have made headlines since their creation, from their extreme volatility to the collapse of several industry giants, foremost among them the FTX exchange platform.

"It's volatile, unpredictable and is driven by speculation, none of which makes for a sleep-at-night investment," said Dan Coatsworth, an analyst at investment group AJ Bell.

Bitcoin was conceived in 2008 by a person or group writing under the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

It was pitched as a way to break free of mainstream financial institutions by establishing a decentralised platform for transactions.

The digital currency is created -- or "mined" -- as a reward when powerful computers solve complex problems to validate transactions made on a meddle-proof register known as the blockchain.

Bitcoin has long been criticised for being the currency of choice for making untraceable payments on the dark web, the hidden part of the internet used for criminal activities.

The asset has often come under attack for facilitating money laundering and allowing extortion through ransomware attacks.

In September 2021, the unit was accepted by El Salvador as legal tender, though according to a study by Central America University, in 2023, 88% of Salvadorans have never used it.

Its carbon footprint has also come under scrutiny as mining cryptocurrencies requires huge amounts of energy.

BITCOIN

DONALD TRUMP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Japan-based Nomura Global Research expects economic growth in the Philippines to improve next year but still undershoot official...
Business
fbtw

Smart government

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
It sounds like an oxymoron to describe our government as smart.
Business
fbtw
Higher power rates for Pinoys in 2025 as ERC OKs P3.05B collection

Higher power rates for Pinoys in 2025 as ERC OKs P3.05B collection

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
Electricity rates are set to rise in January 2025 after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved on Thursday, December...
Business
fbtw

Biofertilizer industry in crisis

By Leonardo Montemayor | 10 hours ago
Last March 2024, University of the Philippines at Los Baños chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. granted an exclusive license to agribusiness company Agri-Specialist Inc. to use, produce and sell the biofertilizer...
Business
fbtw
BDO Network Bank eyes underserved markets

BDO Network Bank eyes underserved markets

By Marianne V. Go | 10 hours ago
BDO Network Bank , which was acquired by the Sy family in 2015, is hoping to tap more of the underserved market where BDO...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso back to 57 to $1

Peso back to 57 to $1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 10 hours ago
The peso rebounded to the 57 to $1 level yesterday, buoyed by stronger remittance inflows ahead of the holiday season.
Business
fbtw
Higher inflation further dampens stocks

Higher inflation further dampens stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
A slightly higher inflation in November dampened investor sentiment, pulling down share prices for a third consecutive d...
Business
fbtw
Provide info on sellers, online merchants told

Provide info on sellers, online merchants told

By Shiela Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has reminded online merchants to provide detailed information about their sellers as...
Business
fbtw
ALI gets Euromoney nod as best developer in Philippines

ALI gets Euromoney nod as best developer in Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. was hailed as the “Best Real Estate Developer in the Philippines” by the prestigious...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with