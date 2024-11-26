Philippines, WIPO member states sign Riyadh Design Law Treaty

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines, along with 193 member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), has adopted the Riyadh Design Law Treaty, which will make it easier and faster for designers to protect their designs both locally and abroad.

In a statement, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said the adoption of the treaty last Nov. 22, follows around 20 years of multilateral negotiations.

The treaty paves the way for an international regime or framework to streamline and standardize design protection procedures.

In particular, it sets limits on application requirements and provides applicants flexibility by allowing multiple designs per filing, as well as the representation of designs in various formats.

It also provides minimal filing date requirements; a 12-month grace period for disclosures; a six-month option to keep designs unpublished from the filing date; relief for missed deadlines; simplified renewal procedures and promotion of e-filings and digital process.

“Together with WIPO member states, the Philippines shares the common goal that designers should be able to protect their work more easily and be given the bigger opportunity to scale up globally,” IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said.

He said the adoption of the treaty comes at an opportune time as the Philippines is investing to promote the growth of the creative economy.

“The goals of the Riyadh Design Law Treaty complement current efforts and long-term plans of the current administration in promoting and developing creative and innovative industries,” he said.

He said the treaty is important for developing and middle-income countries like the Philippines as it is seen to help achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the aspirations under the overall development blueprint, the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028.

The Riyadh Design Law Treaty is the second multilateral treaty adopted by WIPO member states this year.

In May, WIPO member states adopted the Treaty on IP, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge, which aims to enhance the efficacy, transparency and quality of the patent system for genetic resources and related traditional knowledge.

“The Philippines reaffirms its commitment to continued collaboration with the international community to ensure the successful implementation of the historic treaties we have worked on in advancing design protection and inclusive innovation,” Barba said.

He also said that IPOPHL would work closely with other government agencies to ensure the immediate submission of the consensus document for the Riyadh Design Law Treaty.