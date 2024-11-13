^

Business

BSP finalizing framework for clearing switch operations

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2024 | 12:00am
BSP finalizing framework for clearing switch operations
This photo shows a picture of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Photo from BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is finalizing a regulatory framework to ensure the efficiency of clearing switch operations within the national payment system, particularly the automated clearing houses under the National Retail Payment System.

The regulator has made available a draft circular on the proposed guidelines for industry players to comment until Dec. 11.

The BSP said efficiency is the presence of quick and affordable payment means which are fit for the purpose of the transactions as well as the needs of the users and the participants.

In line with this, clearing switch operators (CSOs) are expected to design and implement effective and sound governance, including management of significant risks. They should also define and monitor measurable and achievable goals and key performance indicators, such as minimum service levels, risk-management expectations and business priorities.

CSOs should also ensure reliable and consistent service availability with prompt issue resolution, enable fair and open access of participating institutions to the system as well as facilitate and promote interoperability among the participating institutions.

They are also expected to adopt equitable and transparent pricing, where reasonable and fair market-based pricing is observed for all participating institutions regardless of size or influence.

Aligned with these principles, CSOs will be mandated to observe governance management measures, implement comprehensive risk management frameworks and comply with all relevant laws, including obtaining necessary licenses and approvals from regulatory bodies.

In terms of interoperability and reliability, CSOs must ensure their systems are compatible with other CSOs and participants, as applicable. They should also maintain high system availability to ensure continuous operation.

Transactions must be processed with established service level agreements, including the ability to handle high transaction volumes without degradation of service quality and real-time monitoring of key metrics such as processing times, system performance and capacity utilization.

“CSOs must notify the appropriate supervising department of the BSP and the participating institutions on the occurrence of scheduled and unscheduled downtime,” the central bank said.

CSOs should also ensure the security and confidentiality of transaction data. This includes using encryption, secure access controls and regular security audits. In case of an incident, operators should have a well-defined incident response plan to address security breaches or operational failures promptly.

For fair pricing, CSOs need to adopt competitive pricing strategies assessing prevailing market conditions and industry benchmarks in pricing decisions.

“The clearing and onboarding fees shall be calculated based on cost-related factors, such as volume of transactions, risks associated with the transactions and costs incurred by the CSOs necessary for clearing and settling payment instructions,” the BSP said.

The BSP also drafted the guidelines outlining the selection process and criteria for CSOs. It said that prospective CSOs must submit their intent to provide clearing switch services to the ACH participant group prior to their evaluation.

“At least two ACH participants must formally signify their intent to engage the services of the CSO to the ACH participant group, including submission of any relevant factual information about the eligibility of the CSO,” the central bank said.

The ACH participant group should notify the BSP within 30 days of the actions taken or to be taken. The BSP will then evaluate the eligibility of prospective CSOs using a selection criteria.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
West Philippine Sea tension, production woes shrink banana exports to China

West Philippine Sea tension, production woes shrink banana exports to China

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Rising geopolitical tensions in the West Philippine Sea is impacting Filipino banana growers as China has cut back its purchases...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets drop as Trump worries kick in after China disappoints

Asian markets drop as Trump worries kick in after China disappoints

9 hours ago
Asian markets sank Tuesday as worries about the impact of a possible trade war between China and the United States when Donald...
Business
fbtw
Marcos signs law easing tax breaks for businesses, regulating work-from-home in ecozones

Marcos signs law easing tax breaks for businesses, regulating work-from-home in ecozones

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a new law that streamlines tax incentives for businesses in the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw
CREATE more signed into law

CREATE more signed into law

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos signed yesterday the CREATE MORE Act, which aims to make the country’s tax regime more globally competitive...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Philippines leads Asean in credit growth trend&rsquo;

‘Philippines leads Asean in credit growth trend’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to post the most optimistic credit growth trend across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,...
Business
fbtw
SMC earnings climb 19% to P37 billion

SMC earnings climb 19% to P37 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Earnings of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. rose by nearly a fifth in the nine months ending September on the back...
Business
fbtw
JFC 9-month income gets boost from Compose Coffee acquisition

JFC 9-month income gets boost from Compose Coffee acquisition

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Higher system-wide sales and contributions of recently acquired South Korean value coffee brand boosted earnings of Asian...
Business
fbtw
PAL profit down on spending spurt

PAL profit down on spending spurt

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines sustained a 55-percent drop in its profit in the nine months to September, dragged by declining...
Business
fbtw

Missing the boat again

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
As soon as it was certain that Trump had won the elections, business news media started publishing a lot of stories about worried investors in China-based manufacturing facilities as well as US marketing companies...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with