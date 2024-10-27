What leaders are learning from Gen Z

In my seminars or ballroom talks, I often get a laugh when I introduce my youngest daughter, Rachel Kong, as my employer and direct boss. While some appreciate the sentiment of a father and daughter working together, others assume it’s just a humorous line meant to entertain the crowd. They may not realize I’m sharing a genuine insight into how leadership and business dynamics have evolved.

Once I add the follow-up, the point becomes clear: “Mentoring today is a two-way street.” I mentor the younger generation in knowledge, experience, and networking, while they mentor me in areas like art, design, creativity, and technology – fields where they naturally excel.

Navigating generational differences in the workplace is all about harnessing each generation’s unique strengths and fresh perspectives. Gen Z, with their distinct values and approach to work, is transforming leadership styles and workplace culture.

For Inc.’s annual CEO survey, over 1,000 leaders of its 5000 companies shared what they’ve learned from their younger employees, children, and Gen Z. Staff reporter Ben Sherry wrote an article titled “9 Things Top CEOs Have Learned from Gen-Z”, and here are their best lessons:

1. Lead with kindness

One CEO learned the power of leading with empathy and genuine care from their children. Rather than forcing directives, they found that teams respond far better to leaders who respect and support them, creating an environment where employees willingly follow and engage more enthusiastically. Kindness and respect are becoming core tenets of modern leadership. Fostering a culture of kindness builds trust and loyalty, driving better team collaboration and productivity.

2. Empower and do not dictate

The traditional “do as I say” mentality is quickly becoming obsolete. Gen Z employees don’t want to feel micromanaged or controlled through fear. Instead, they seek mentorship and empowerment, wanting leaders who inspire and guide them. Retaining top talent requires cultivating an empowering environment where employees feel autonomous yet supported.

3. Value personal growth

One CEO shared how raising an autistic son transformed their leadership approach. Rather than measuring success by arbitrary standards, they evaluated their team based on individual growth and improvement. It’s not about comparing employees to each other but focusing on their personal development. Leadership focusing on personal growth over fixed benchmarks encourages ongoing learning and enhances employee satisfaction.

4. Stay curious

Children have a natural curiosity and an openness to learning, which many CEOs realized they had lost over time. Gen Z’s thirst for knowledge and innovation has rekindled that sense of curiosity in seasoned leaders, reminding them not to assume they have all the answers. Embrace the fresh perspectives Gen Z brings – often, these new insights drive more innovative solutions.

5. Let employees fail and learn

Mistakes are inevitable in growth, and Gen Z understands this better than most. Allowing employees to fail, reflect, and learn from their errors is crucial to their development. Create a culture where failure is seen as a learning opportunity, not a liability. This attitude encourages experimentation and growth, ultimately leading to better decision-making.

6. Be direct and transparent

Beating around the bush leads to confusion, especially for younger employees who value clarity. Being direct doesn’t mean being harsh – it means being clear and concise in communication. Gen Z thrives in environments where expectations are transparent and feedback is straightforward. Effective leaders communicate openly and clearly, ensuring their teams understand their goals and responsibilities without ambiguity.

7. Attitude Is everything

Leadership isn’t just about giving orders; it’s about setting the tone for the team. CEOs observed that just as their children pick up on their moods and behaviors, so do their employees. A leader’s attitude can make or break the morale of the team. Bring energy and positivity to your leadership role. Your team will follow your lead, so maintaining a constructive attitude is key to a motivated workforce.

8. Keep It simple and truthful

Gen Z appreciates simplicity and authenticity in a world filled with complex processes and jargon. Children have an uncanny ability to see through pretense; the same is true in the workplace. Being straightforward, keeping promises, and upholding transparency build trust among teams. Simplify your messaging and maintain consistency in your actions. Employees, like children, respond best when they know what to expect and can trust their leader’s words.

9. Love what you build

Sometimes, success is about something other than the exit strategy. One CEO shared how their children were baffled by the idea of selling YouTube when they loved it so much. This inspired a deeper reflection on the notion that passion for the journey is just as important as the destination. Build something you love, and encourage your team to do the same. When employees are passionate about their work, it creates a more profound sense of commitment and fulfillment, making them more likely to stay and contribute long-term.

(Francis Kong’s latest book, “Leadership Excellence” – on passion, purpose, productivity, and perspective, is now available at leading bookstores nationwide).