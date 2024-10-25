^

Business

Raemulan Lands’ Jacinto Ng named Entrepreneur of the Year

The Philippine Star
October 25, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Jacinto Ng Jr., group executive officer of Raemulan Lands Inc., was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 in an awards banquet held Wednesday night at the Makati Shangri-La. He will then represent the country in the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2025

Ng was recognized for shaping opportunities and uplifting the social welfare of low-income Filipinos. His company, Raemulan Lands Inc., has provided numerous families with resources, education and support to rise above poverty and achieve their dreams of owning a home, while also creating job opportunities and developing thriving communities among homeowners. By also leveraging the synergy between Raemulan Lands and Joy~Nostalg Solaris Inc., he has created sustainable energy solutions that not only reduce reliance on imported fuels but also conserve valuable resources, leading to the first utility-grade socialized housing rooftop solar energy in the Philippines and in the world.

Ng also received the Master Entrepreneur award for maintaining management excellence over a sustained period of time in critical areas of the company including finance, marketing, human resources and sales. He established Raemulan Lands to develop socialized housing projects which redefine affordable housing by integrating sustainability and affordability into their core design. Under his leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth even during the pandemic and has built more than 30,000 homes for those in need and fostered a sense of community and resilience among its residents.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year was founded in the US by professional services firm Ernst & Young in 1986 to recognize the achievements of the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs worldwide.  In 2001, EY expanded the program and launched the World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards. In the Philippines, SGV Foundation Inc. established the Entrepreneur Of The Year program in 2003.  Jollibee Foods Corp. chairman and CEO Tony Tan Caktiong, the first ever Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines, went on to win as World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2004 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

vuukle comment

RAEMULAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Despite sufficient rice supply, farmers fear low prices after 'Kristine' losses

Despite sufficient rice supply, farmers fear low prices after 'Kristine' losses

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Although the Department of Agriculture estimates that rice stocks are sufficient despite the agricultural damage caused by...
Business
fbtw
Calls mount to halt airport fee hike following NAIA luggage mishap

Calls mount to halt airport fee hike following NAIA luggage mishap

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
In a statement, advocacy group CitizenWatch Philippines’ expressed its concern after over 800 pieces of luggage were...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

LIST: Flights canceled on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

16 hours ago
A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Thursday, October 24, due to the inclement weather brought...
Business
fbtw
535,000 Meralco consumers experience power interruptions

535,000 Meralco consumers experience power interruptions

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
Around 535,000 Meralco customers are experiencing power interruptions due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine’s onslaught....
Business
fbtw
PSEi tracks Wall Street drop

PSEi tracks Wall Street drop

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market tracked the performance of US equities, finishing with losses yesterday.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ACEN allots $18 million for solar farm in Bangladesh

ACEN allots $18 million for solar farm in Bangladesh

By Brix Lelis | 37 minutes ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is spending up to $18 million to bankroll a 70-megawatt solar project in Bangladesh as part of its aggressive...
Business
fbtw

Keeping alive Phl handwoven textiles

By Marianne V. Go | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine handwoven industry has been experiencing a revival in recent years due to the renewed interest of fashion-forward Filipinos who are rediscovering the beauty of our very own handwoven textiles, and...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Review FTAs to make higher salt tariff effective&rsquo;

‘Review FTAs to make higher salt tariff effective’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 37 minutes ago
The government should review some of its free trade agreements to ensure that the higher salt tariff rate would make an impact...
Business
fbtw
PAL ranks 62nd best airline in the world

PAL ranks 62nd best airline in the world

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines made the list of the world’s best airlines by British newspaper The Telegraph, with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with