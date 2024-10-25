Raemulan Lands’ Jacinto Ng named Entrepreneur of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Jacinto Ng Jr., group executive officer of Raemulan Lands Inc., was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 in an awards banquet held Wednesday night at the Makati Shangri-La. He will then represent the country in the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2025

Ng was recognized for shaping opportunities and uplifting the social welfare of low-income Filipinos. His company, Raemulan Lands Inc., has provided numerous families with resources, education and support to rise above poverty and achieve their dreams of owning a home, while also creating job opportunities and developing thriving communities among homeowners. By also leveraging the synergy between Raemulan Lands and Joy~Nostalg Solaris Inc., he has created sustainable energy solutions that not only reduce reliance on imported fuels but also conserve valuable resources, leading to the first utility-grade socialized housing rooftop solar energy in the Philippines and in the world.

Ng also received the Master Entrepreneur award for maintaining management excellence over a sustained period of time in critical areas of the company including finance, marketing, human resources and sales. He established Raemulan Lands to develop socialized housing projects which redefine affordable housing by integrating sustainability and affordability into their core design. Under his leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth even during the pandemic and has built more than 30,000 homes for those in need and fostered a sense of community and resilience among its residents.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year was founded in the US by professional services firm Ernst & Young in 1986 to recognize the achievements of the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs worldwide. In 2001, EY expanded the program and launched the World Entrepreneur Of The Year awards. In the Philippines, SGV Foundation Inc. established the Entrepreneur Of The Year program in 2003. Jollibee Foods Corp. chairman and CEO Tony Tan Caktiong, the first ever Entrepreneur Of The Year Philippines, went on to win as World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2004 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.