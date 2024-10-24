^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on October 25 due to 'Kristine'

October 24, 2024 | 7:59pm
LIST: Flights canceled on October 25 due to 'Kristine'
MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Friday, October 25, due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier, announced that some of its local flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Kristine was located over the coastal waters of Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur (17.1°North, 120.2°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 145 kph, and central pressure of 985 hPa

Here are the canceled flights as of Oct. 24:

Philippine Airlines

  • PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR 2934/2935 Manila-Basco-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Rosette Adel

 

KRISTINE

PAL

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
