LIST: Flights canceled on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 7:47pm
LIST: Flights canceled on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Thursday, October 24, due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

In an advisory, flag carrier Philippine Airlines announced that some of its local flight have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 p.m., Wednesday, the center of Kristine was estimated 175 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela (16.5°North, 123.3°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 115 kph, and central pressure of 980 hPa

Here are the canceled flights as of Oct. 23: 

Philippine Airlines

  • PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

—Rosette Adel

