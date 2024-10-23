LIST: Flights canceled on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Thursday, October 24, due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

In an advisory, flag carrier Philippine Airlines announced that some of its local flight have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 p.m., Wednesday, the center of Kristine was estimated 175 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela (16.5°North, 123.3°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 115 kph, and central pressure of 980 hPa

Here are the canceled flights as of Oct. 23:

Philippine Airlines

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Rosette Adel