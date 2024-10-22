GSIS sets aside P2.8 billion for emergency calamity loans

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund for government workers and retirees has opened its emergency loan window.

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has allocated P2.8 billion in emergency loans to members and pensioners affected by various calamities.

The loan window is specifically for members and pensioners in areas under state of calamity due to bad weather and mosquito-borne diseases.

About 87,000 affected members and old-age and disability pensioners in Luzon and Visayas are expected to benefit from the GSIS loan window.

Specific areas include Ilocos Norte, Northern Samar, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Camarines Norte, Palawan, Mountain Province, Batanes and Cagayan.

Veloso said the emergency loan program intends to provide immediate financial assistance to members who may be faced with unexpected medical expenses and loss of income due to illness, among others.

GSIS members who have an existing emergency loan balance may borrow up to P40,000 to pay off their previous balance and still receive a maximum net amount of P20,000.

Those without existing emergency obligations, as well as pensioners may apply for a P20,000 loan.

To qualify for the emergency loan program, active members must be residing or working in the calamity areas.

Those who are also qualified to apply are members who are in active service and not on leave of absence without pay and have at least three months of paid premiums within the last six months.

Those with no pending administrative or criminal cases, no due and demandable loan and have a net take-home pay of not lower than P5,000 after all required monthly obligations have been deducted may also do so.

Old-age and disability pensioners are also qualified to apply if their resulting net monthly take-home pension after loan availment is at least 25 percent of their basic monthly pension.

The loan is payable in three years or 36 equal monthly installments at an interest rate of six percent per annum.

It also has a loan redemption insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of the borrower’s demise, provided the loan payment is up to date.