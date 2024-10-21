D&L secures new LEED Gold O&M certification

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries Inc., the country’s leading specialty food ingredients and oleochemicals producer, has reinforced further its sustainability push after securing another LEED Gold certification.

D&L said its head office in Quezon City received the LEED Gold certification for operations and maintenance (O&M).

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

It provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social and governance benefits.

D&L earlier this year also received a LEEDv4 Gold certification from Barone International for the six-story Central Hub of its plant in Batangas.

D&L’s Batangas plant showcases state of the art technology in manufacturing as well as global best practices in incorporating sustainability in operations.

“As we strive to embody sustainability, we continue to look at ways on how to improve our operations and minimize our environmental footprint,” D&L president and CEO Alvin Lao said.

He said securing LEED certification for the company’s facilities is a way to ensure that its operations adhere to global best practices when it comes to sustainability.

“It is part of our commitment and advocacy to create a sustainable future by offering sustainable products manufactured by truly sustainable facilities,” he said.

The LEED Gold O&M certification rating system requires a 12-month performance monitoring and evaluation of key environmental aspects such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, water efficiency, ozone protection, location and transportation, waste management, environmental impact and indoor environment quality.

D&L said its head office building in Quezon City successfully demonstrated that its operations consistently meet LEED standards over the observation period.

Based on the results of the evaluation, D&L said the building exceeded both global and local average scores for energy efficiency, waste management and indoor air quality.

The building was able to generate a significant reduction in greenhouse gas as well as a 40 percent average savings from baseline as far as water efficiency is concerned following the operational improvements put in place during the course of the monitoring and evaluation process.

To further minimize the building’s environmental impact, several sustainable policies, programs and procedures were likewise implemented to provide the surrounding communities with additional environment protections.

D&L said the building also incorporated landscapes which provide habitats for various species of birds, insects and plants to promote biodiversity.