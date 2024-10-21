Megaworld eyes P3.5 billion sales from Pampanga condo development

^

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Megaworld Corp.

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld Corp. of tycoon Andrew Tan expects to generate sales of around P3.5 billion from its new residential condominium project in Pampanga.

Megaworld said it is expanding the company’s residential portfolio in the province by building its fourth condominium development inside the 35.6-hectare Capital Town township in San Fernando City.

Called Saint-Marcel Residences, the project will be a 17-story tower that will offer 361 smart home units in varying types and sizes.

Saint-Marcel Residences is a Parisian-inspired residential condo that will rise at the corner of Wilshire and Chelsea Streets in Capital Town, the more private portion of the township.

The project, which is scheduled for turnover in 2030, will bring Megaworld’s total unit inventory in Pampanga to more than 1,300.

“We envision Saint-Marcel Residences to be an appealing address for young, well-traveled Kapampangans who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of their community,” Megaworld Pampanga senior vice president for sales and marketing Eugene Lozano said.

Megaworld launched in 2018 its first residential development in Capital Town, the company’s maiden township development in Central and Northern Luzon.

“There is still a strong demand for themed residential developments in Capital Town as we continue building more components of the township,” Lozano said.

Megaworld has launched more than 1,300 residential condo units from its four properties in Capital Town to date.

Other projects in Capital Town are the 15-story Chelsea Parkplace, the 16-story Bryant Parklane and the 15-story Montrose Parkview.

Megaworld said Saint-Marcel Residences will feature “first in Pampanga amenities” such as a bi-level private dining room complete with a fully-working kitchen, energy-generating fitness equipment at the outdoor fitness area, pilates studio integrated into the bi-level fitness gym and a bubbler pool.

Further, the company said all units at Saint-Marcel Residences will come with wireless smart home systems that can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app.

“This gives residents the ease and convenience of controlling several unit features, including lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen and dining areas as well as the bedroom,” Megaworld said.

“Aside from this, the condo will also have various sustainability features such as low flow rate fixtures, occupancy sensors at hallways, energy-efficient equipment, rainwater harvesting facility and materials recovery facility,” it said.

