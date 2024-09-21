Climate change and unexpected holidays

As a seasoned speaker and trainer, I have had the privilege of traveling from one city to another, sharing knowledge and inspiring change across various industries for over 25 years. Yet, despite the unpredictable nature of travel, logistics and weather, I can recall only three significant instances where an engagement was canceled. Remarkably, these cancellations happened over decades – a testament to the overall reliability of event planning in the past. However, times have changed and unpredictability has become more prevalent. These are the experiences I can recall.

Story 1: The plane that couldn’t land in Cagayan de Oro

One of the earliest cancellations I experienced occurred during a flight to Cagayan de Oro City. I was set to be the keynote speaker at a significant company event. However, as we approached the city’s old airport, the weather worsened and despite two attempts, the pilot could not land the plane safely. The decision was made to return to Manila, leaving the event without its keynote speaker.

Story 2: Battling bad weather with FaceTime

Years later, I found myself again at the weather’s mercy. Fully dressed and ready for my flight, I was preparing to deliver another keynote speech when my flight was canceled due to a storm in the destination city. With the event scheduled to take place that same day, I had to find a way to make it work. Thanks to technology, I had access to FaceTime (this was before the days of Zoom, MS Teams, or Google Meet). Despite a shaky and unstable internet connection, I delivered a shortened 20-minute talk with frequent redials and interruptions.

This experience underscored the importance of flexibility. While the ideal situation would have been delivering my speech in person, sometimes we must rely on the tools we have at our disposal. The attendees appreciated my effort to connect with them, and the event organizers were grateful for my commitment to making the best of a challenging situation.

Story 3: The long drive from Kalibo to Iloilo City

One of the most memorable experiences involved a canceled flight to Iloilo City. The event organizers decided not to cancel their conference, suggesting an alternative solution: flying to Kalibo and then taking a car ride to Iloilo – a three-and-a-half-hour journey. Though inconvenient, I agreed without hesitation. The thought of leaving the organizers without a keynote speaker, after all the time and energy they had invested in the event, was unthinkable to me.

This experience emphasized the importance of commitment. Being a speaker is not just about delivering a talk; it’s about honoring the hard work and dedication of those who plan the events. Sometimes, going the extra mile (or hundreds of miles) is necessary to ensure their efforts aren’t wasted.

Fast-forward to today, and the landscape has shifted. Over the past two months alone, I’ve experienced more event cancellations than in the previous 25 years combined, from canceled events due to weather disturbances to unexpected holiday changes or long weekends. These challenges have become commonplace, leading me to rethink how events should be changed and planned.

We live in a time of increased uncertainty. External factors, such as extreme weather, disrupt even the most well-planned events. This new reality requires businesses, event organizers and speakers to adapt.

Adjusting event planning to reduce risks

One practical solution is to schedule off-site and out-of-town events during the year’s first two quarters. The second half of the year, particularly in regions prone to tropical storms, is inherently riskier due to the rainy season and unpredictable weather patterns. By shifting significant events to the earlier part of the year, organizers can significantly reduce the chances of weather-related disruptions. This approach also offers more flexibility for rescheduling should the need arise. Postponing an event in the year’s first half leaves ample time to find an alternative date without conflicting with other major holidays or events.

Every cancellation comes with a financial cost. The investment in event planning, from venue rentals to promotional materials, can be substantial. Proactive planning – such as shifting event dates, embracing hybrid models and building contingency plans – can help mitigate these risks and ensure the success of an event, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Businesses and event organizers must evolve as we face increasingly unpredictable weather and external factors. As climate change requires us to rethink our environmental practices, the business world must adapt to its changing landscape.

Talk about climate change. Well, the climate is supposed to change, but in today’s changing world and situations, it brings a whole gamut of other things that change along with it.

