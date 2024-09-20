^

Business

Armscor guns for stronger presence in military market

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest defense manufacturer is firing up its artillery with a new product line that caters heavily to the military and law enforcement markets.

Armscor Global Defense Inc. (AGDI) launched the Rock Island Armory (RIA) Defense brand on Tuesday in a bid to revolutionize the local firearms manufacturing industry and strengthen the defense capabilities of the Philippines.

“Procurement in this country is heavily influenced by what foreign suppliers sell, which compels Filipino end-users to adapt to products that are not suited to their requirements,” AGDI vice president for business development and RIA Defense brand manager Daniel Tuason said.

Tuason said that there is still an “underserved segment” that needs attention as uniformed personnel lack the equipment suited for the country’s tropical environment.

After around three years of conception, design, and research and development, AGDI has come up with the initial products under the RIA Defense brand.

These include the RD4P Cobra, a short-stroke gas piston rifle that can shoot while and after being submerged in water, and the RD1, a multi-caliber pistol platform that can fire nine-millimeter rounds.

“With RIA Defense, we want to demonstrate that a Filipino company can manufacture world-class products designed by Filipinos…and also build its reputation as a globally competitive defense manufacturer,” Tuason said.

Aside from addressing environmental challenges, AGDI also aims to offer cheaper firearms and ammunition than those sold by foreign counterparts.

For nearly five decades, the company has been supportive of the self-reliant defense posture program that seeks to lessen the country’s dependence on foreign suppliers for its firearm needs.

“From our Marikina manufacturing facility alone, we produce over 650 million rounds of ammunition and about 350,000 firearms per year, and we are continually growing,” AGDI COO Felino Neri said.

The company, he added, has also deployed robotics and new technologies to manufacture high-quality products that are “comparable with the best in the world.”

Besides reinforcing the military market, AGDI also expects the new product line to provide a significant boost in the local economy with the creation of more employment opportunities.

“We’ll create between 200 and 300 new jobs. Currently, we’re about 1,700 here in Marikina, the main facility. We’ll be hiring additional personnel to fill the demand and have more contracts to fill,” AGDI chairman, president and CEO Martin Tuason said.

At present, AGDI exports to around 60 countries, including the United States, Australia and other Southeast Asian neighbors.

vuukle comment

ARMSCOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another HMO placed under conservatorship

Another HMO placed under conservatorship

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Insurance Commission has placed health maintenance organization Stotsenberg Healthcare Systems Inc.under conservatorship...
Business
fbtw
Gateway to progress

Gateway to progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is now under the management and operation of...
Business
fbtw
Measuring the investment contribution of toll roads in the Philippines

Measuring the investment contribution of toll roads in the Philippines

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Toll roads and expressways are nice and efficient on two grounds.
Business
fbtw
SMC remits P30 billion after NAIA takeover

SMC remits P30 billion after NAIA takeover

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Bureau of the Treasury received P30 billion in upfront payment as the new operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Business
fbtw
ACEN, AC Health forge RE partnership

ACEN, AC Health forge RE partnership

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The Ayala Group’s energy platform and health care arm have teamed up to energize the conglomerate’s medical facilities...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMC Tollways looking to raise up to P35 billion from bond issuance

SMC Tollways looking to raise up to P35 billion from bond issuance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., through its tollways arm, intends to raise as much P35 billion from a proposed...
Business
fbtw
Philippines dangles PPP projects to Singaporean investors

Philippines dangles PPP projects to Singaporean investors

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is wooing more Singaporean firms to put their resources and invest in the country’s public-private partnership...
Business
fbtw

Hotel developments reflect confidence in Phl tourism

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc. and Leechiu Property Consultants recently released the 2024 Philippine Accommodation Pipeline Report, which provides an in-depth analysis of new accommodation establishments...
Business
fbtw
Vivant divests stake in solar firm

Vivant divests stake in solar firm

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Vivant Energy Corp. is unloading its entire equity interest in solar developer Buskowitz Energy Inc. to focus on its key...
Business
fbtw
PNB eyes dollar bond issuance in Q4

PNB eyes dollar bond issuance in Q4

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank is preparing to issue dollar-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter, with the bank...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with