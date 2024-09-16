Oil firms announce another rollback for September 17
September 16, 2024 | 1:23pm
MANILA, Philippines — A fuel rollback will be implemented on Tuesday, September 17.
In separate advisories, oil firms Cleanfuel, Seaoil, Shell Philippines and more announced the following price adjustments:
- Diesel prices - Down by P1.30 per liter
- Gasoline prices - Down by P1.00 per liter
- Kerosene prices- Down by P1.65 per liter
Cleanfuel’s price adjustment will be effective at 12:01 am.
Seaoil, PetroGazz, Caltex, Shell and other oil firm’s price adjustment is effective at around 6am.
The Department of Energy had previously estimated a rollback of P0.90 to P1.20 for gasoline, P1.30 to P1.60 for diesel and P1.50 to P1.65 for kerosene.
