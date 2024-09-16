^

Business

Oil firms announce another rollback for September 17

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 1:23pm
Oil firms announce another rollback for September 17
This photo shows oil pumps in a gasoline station in Manila.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — A fuel rollback will be implemented on Tuesday, September 17. 

In separate advisories, oil firms Cleanfuel, Seaoil, Shell Philippines and more announced the following price adjustments: 

  • Diesel prices - Down by P1.30 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down by P1.00 per liter
  • Kerosene prices- Down by P1.65 per liter

Cleanfuel’s price adjustment will be effective at 12:01 am. 

Seaoil, PetroGazz, Caltex, Shell and other oil firm’s price adjustment is effective at around 6am.

The Department of Energy had previously estimated a rollback of P0.90 to P1.20 for gasoline, P1.30 to P1.60 for diesel and P1.50 to P1.65 for kerosene.

vuukle comment

OIL PRICE

OIL PRICE ROLLBACK

OIL PRICE WATCH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inconsistent rules hurting

Inconsistent rules hurting

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, chaired by President Marcos and composed of representatives of Congress...
Business
fbtw
Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Contact Center Association of the Philippines is pushing to create collective solutions to address cybersecurity threats...
Business
fbtw
AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan intends to pour in about $300 million for the development of another integrated...
Business
fbtw
Semirara sees better earnings in H2

Semirara sees better earnings in H2

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. is poised for a financial uplift in the second half of the year amid stable coal...
Business
fbtw

Teach the brat respect

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Once in a while, some members of Congress manage to remember their obligation to the nation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OFW deployment up 9.8% in 2023

OFW deployment up 9.8% in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The number of Filipinos working abroad rose by 9.8 percent last year from 2022 as more people took advantage of employment...
Business
fbtw
PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
After successfully breaching the psychological 7,000 level last week, the local stock market looks to stay above the mark...
Business
fbtw

It's too late

By Wilson Sy | 14 hours ago
“And it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late. Though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died. And I can’t hide, and I just can’t fake it.”
Business
fbtw
BSP profit soars to P85.5 billion in H1

BSP profit soars to P85.5 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more than tripled its earnings to P85.5 billion in the first half, from P19.86 billion in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with