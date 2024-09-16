Travellers cooking up new concept with Gordon Ramsay

The first Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in the Philippines opened late last month at the Newport World Resorts, which is owned and operated by Travellers International.

MANILA, Philippines — Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., the leisure and tourism arm of Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), could be cooking up something new with internationally renowned and multi Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

It is the inaugural offering by the world-famous restaurateur in the country following other restaurant concepts in major cities across the globe.

Travellers International president and CEO Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez said the restaurant has been off to a hot start.

“It’s very positive for the first week so we hope we can sustain that. The brand is really strong. We’re encouraged (by) the advanced bookings for the rest of the year. So good indication of the response of the market,” Rodriguez said.

“If things work well, we may have another one next year. Another Gordon Ramsay concept. Not necessarily the same. So let’s see where that goes.”

Rodriguez said that if the new concept pushes through, the location will be “wherever it makes sense.”

Located on the second floor of the Newport Grand Wing, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines occupies 400 square meters with a capacity of up to 100 guests.

As the pioneer integrated resort in the Philippines in 2009, Newport World Resorts serves as a one-stop, non-stop casino, hotels and entertainment complex comprising two main wings.

AGI president and CEO Kevin Tan said business at the Newport World Resorts is “going quite well with a very good second quarter.”

“The third quarter is also looking very promising,” he said.

“Right now, we’re enhancing the property because we just celebrated our 15th year and so there are major renovations and adding new products as well. We’re also renovating our latest hotel, the Newport Mansion,” Tan said.

Rodriguez said Newport Mansion is a 155-all suite hotel that will further bolster the hospitality offering at Newport World Resorts.

“This year it has started and now we’re ramping it up so that we can complete the whole 155 rooms by the end of quarter two next year,” he said.