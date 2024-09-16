^

Business

Travellers cooking up new concept with Gordon Ramsay

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Travellers cooking up new concept with Gordon Ramsay
The first Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in the Philippines opened late last month at the Newport World Resorts, which is owned and operated by Travellers International.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., the leisure and tourism arm of Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), could be cooking up something new with internationally renowned and multi Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.

The first Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in the Philippines opened late last month at the Newport World Resorts, which is owned and operated by Travellers International.

It is the inaugural offering by the world-famous restaurateur in the country following other restaurant concepts in major cities across the globe.

Travellers International president and CEO Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez said the restaurant has been off to a hot start.

“It’s very positive for the first week so we hope we can sustain that. The brand is really strong. We’re encouraged (by) the advanced bookings for the rest of the year. So good indication of the response of the market,” Rodriguez said.

“If things work well, we may have another one next year. Another Gordon Ramsay concept. Not necessarily the same. So let’s see where that goes.”

Rodriguez said that if the new concept pushes through, the location will be “wherever it makes sense.”

Located on the second floor of the Newport Grand Wing, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines occupies 400 square meters with a capacity of up to 100 guests.

As the pioneer integrated resort in the Philippines in 2009, Newport World Resorts serves as a one-stop, non-stop casino, hotels and entertainment complex comprising two main wings.

AGI president and CEO Kevin Tan said business at the Newport World Resorts is “going quite well with a very good second quarter.”

“The third quarter is also looking very promising,” he said.

“Right now, we’re enhancing the property because we just celebrated our 15th year and so there are major renovations and adding new products as well. We’re also renovating our latest hotel, the Newport Mansion,” Tan said.

Rodriguez said Newport Mansion is a 155-all suite hotel that will further bolster the hospitality offering at Newport World Resorts.

“This year it has started and now we’re ramping it up so that we can complete the whole 155 rooms by the end of quarter two next year,” he said.

vuukle comment

GORDON RAMSAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inconsistent rules hurting

Inconsistent rules hurting

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
The Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, chaired by President Marcos and composed of representatives of Congress...
Business
fbtw
HK builds on &lsquo;historical friendship&rsquo; with Philippines to foster BRI projects despite China tensions

HK builds on ‘historical friendship’ with Philippines to foster BRI projects despite China tensions

By Jap Tobias | 1 day ago
Despite territorial tensions between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong officials have reaffirmed their openness to nurturing...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart help farmers adapt to digital technology

PLDT, Smart help farmers adapt to digital technology

1 day ago
PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. continue to enhance the capabilities of rice farmers, particularly in...
Business
fbtw
Government completes 4 priority infrastructure projects

Government completes 4 priority infrastructure projects

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The government has completed four priority infrastructure projects under the infrastructure flagship projects list, according...
Business
fbtw
Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

Call centers seek to address cybersecurity gaps

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Contact Center Association of the Philippines is pushing to create collective solutions to address cybersecurity threats...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

PSEi seeks to stay above 7,000

By Richmond Mercurio | 48 minutes ago
After successfully breaching the psychological 7,000 level last week, the local stock market looks to stay above the mark...
Business
fbtw

It's too late

By Wilson Sy | 48 minutes ago
“And it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late. Though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died. And I can’t hide, and I just can’t fake it.”
Business
fbtw
AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

By Richmond Mercurio | 48 minutes ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan intends to pour in about $300 million for the development of another integrated...
Business
fbtw
Semirara sees better earnings in H2

Semirara sees better earnings in H2

By Brix Lelis | 48 minutes ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. is poised for a financial uplift in the second half of the year amid stable coal...
Business
fbtw

Teach the brat respect

By Boo Chanco | 48 minutes ago
Once in a while, some members of Congress manage to remember their obligation to the nation.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with