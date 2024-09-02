Oil prices up effective Sept. 3 as country reels from ‘Enteng’

An attendant pumps gas at a gasoline station in Manila City on November 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to increase prices on Tuesday (September 3) while the country grapples with the effects of Tropical Storm Enteng and the southwest monsoon.

In separate advisories, Seaoil, Unioil and Cleanfuel announced the following rates:

Diesel prices – Up by P0.30 per liter

Gasoline prices – Down by P0.50 per liter

Kerosene prices – Up by P0.70 per liter

Seaoil and Unioil will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m., while Cleanfuel will hike up its prices at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil firms had a rollback in pump prices on August 27. The diesel price was down by P1.90 per liter, while gasoline prices were down by P1.1 per liter.

Kerosene had a price reduction of P1.85 per liter.

The fuel prices spiked in the midst of Enteng’s onslaught in the country, where widespread flooding has been reported in several areas within and outside Metro Manila.