^

Business

Oil prices up effective Sept. 3 as country reels from ‘Enteng’

Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 6:21pm
Oil prices up effective Sept. 3 as country reels from â��Entengâ��
An attendant pumps gas at a gasoline station in Manila City on November 11, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are set to increase prices on Tuesday (September 3) while the country grapples with the effects of Tropical Storm Enteng and the southwest monsoon. 

In separate advisories, Seaoil, Unioil and Cleanfuel announced the following rates: 

  • Diesel prices – Up by P0.30 per liter
  • Gasoline prices – Down by P0.50 per liter
  • Kerosene prices – Up by P0.70 per liter

Seaoil and Unioil will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m., while Cleanfuel will hike up its prices at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil firms had a rollback in pump prices on August 27. The diesel price was down by P1.90 per liter, while gasoline prices were down by P1.1 per liter. 

Kerosene had a price reduction of P1.85 per liter. 

The fuel prices spiked in the midst of Enteng’s onslaught in the country, where widespread flooding has been reported in several areas within and outside Metro Manila.

vuukle comment

OIL PRICES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Slowly but surely, SM growing China presence

Slowly but surely, SM growing China presence

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The SM Group is taking a slow and steady approach to the expansion of its mall network in China amid tighter competition...
Business
fbtw
Much anticipated take over

Much anticipated take over

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
All systems are go for the takeover by the private sector of the maintenance and operations of the country’s primary...
Business
fbtw
Malaysian electronics company to expand in Philippines

Malaysian electronics company to expand in Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Malaysian electronics manufacturing services provider VS Industry Bhd has tapped AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC)...
Business
fbtw
PSEi to stay on course toward 7,000

PSEi to stay on course toward 7,000

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The stock market will resume its chase for the elusive 7,000 level this week as investors turn their sights on inflation results...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific&rsquo;s 4th leg still in progress

Metro Pacific’s 4th leg still in progress

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is looking to develop a fourth leg that will provide the conglomerate further growth...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Delayed arrival to soften prices of rice imports&rsquo;

‘Delayed arrival to soften prices of rice imports’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
Prolonging the deadline for the arrival of rice shipments would allow local importers to negotiate better rates for their...
Business
fbtw
Credit growth in July fastest in 19 months

Credit growth in July fastest in 19 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
Lending growth picked up to 10.4 percent in July from the 10.1 percent rise in June, its highest level in 19 months, according...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy tapping new green loan

Alternergy tapping new green loan

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Alternergy Holdings Corp. is accelerating the development of its renewable energy projects with the second tranche of a green...
Business
fbtw

The time has come

By Wilson Sy | 18 hours ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent statement that “the time has come for policy to adjust” has set the stage for a potential reversal in the dollar’s long-term strength.
Business
fbtw

Into the Sunlight

By Marianne Go | 18 hours ago
The Brito family-owned 18-hectare Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort, located on Naglayan Island, Barangay Baldat, Culion, Palawan, is set to complete its estimated P5-billion expansion by next year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with