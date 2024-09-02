Chinese automotive brand Omoda arrives in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Omoda vehicles have arrived in the country, paving the way for the brand’s expansion into the Philippine market.

In a statement, Omoda & Jaecoo Motor Philippines Inc. said its first car shipment, consisting of the Omoda 5 crossover intelligent sports utility vehicle and the Omoda E5 or the brand’s first electric vehicle, has arrived in the country.

Both brands are under Chinese automotive firm Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

The two vehicles will be available in Omoda & Jaecoo dealerships scheduled to open this month until November this year. Omoda & Jaecoo’s dealerships are strategically located in Alabang, Pasig, Manila, Quezon City, Ortigas, Calamba and Iloilo.

“The arrival of these vehicles is the first step in solidifying the presence of Omoda & Jaecoo in the Philippine market. The Omoda 5 and Omoda E5 aim to give Filipinos a taste of automotive engineering that’s unique to Omoda & Jaecoo,” Omoda & Jaecoo Motor Philippines country director Marco Chen said.

The two vehicles will be available for test-drive and pre-order through mall displays in SM Aura Premier, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, Ayala Malls Glorietta, Evia Lifestyle Center and Alabang Town Center starting mid-September.

The first 100 buyers will receive a special package.

“To exhibit our commitment to bringing the DNA of our brand’s innovation to the Philippines, we’re also excited to announce that other Omoda & Jaecoo cars such as the Omoda 3, Omoda 7 and Jaecoo J6 are also scheduled to arrive in the Philippines,” Chen said.

He said the arrival date and price of these models will be announced soon.

Omoda & Jaecoo made their debut in the Philippine market during the Manila International Auto Show last April.

Omoda is targeted for the younger generation with a personalized and modernized lifestyle, while Jaecoo is positioned to offer off-road vehicles for urban elites.