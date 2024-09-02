^

Business

Government borrowings jump 43 percent to P189 billion in July

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Government borrowings jump 43 percent to P189 billion in July
Data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed that total borrowings in July reached P188.65 billion, 43 percent above the P131.94 billion in July 2023.
Philstar.com / File Phot

MANILA, Philippines — The government jacked up its borrowings by a little over 40 percent to P189 billion in July, largely coming from the domestic market.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed that total borrowings in July reached P188.65 billion, 43 percent above the P131.94 billion in July 2023.

During the month, borrowings from local lenders soared by 63 percent to P180.59 billion from P110.5 billion secured in the same period last year.

The huge chunk or 86 percent of the domestic borrowings at P155 billion was from fixed-rate Treasury bonds.

The government also borrowed P25.59 billion from short-term T-bills.

During the same month last year, the government borrowed lesser T-bonds at P108.38 billion and fewer T-bills at P2.12 billion amid higher interest rates.

In terms of external debt, the Treasury slashed its borrowings by 62 percent to just P8.06 billion from P21.44 billion from foreign sources during the month of July last year.

The entire external financing was made up of project loans.

For the seven-month period, borrowings increased by 15 percent to P1.76 trillion from the P1.52 trillion sourced in January to July 2023.

As of end-July, domestic borrowings picked up by 31 percent to P1.48 trillion while offshore financing slipped by almost 30 percent to P275.48 billion.

This means that the government already used up 68 percent of the borrowing plan it crafted for the year at P2.57 trillion.

Next year, the Philippines will slightly decrease its borrowing program by a percentage to P2.55 trillion, still in favor of domestic creditors.

Sourcing from the domestic market is part of the administration’s prudent debt management strategy and its initiatives to further develop the domestic capital markets.

vuukle comment

GOVERNMENT

MONEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Much anticipated take over

Much anticipated take over

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
All systems are go for the takeover by the private sector of the maintenance and operations of the country’s primary...
Business
fbtw

Conservation International Ventures, Coca-Cola partner for mangrove project

1 day ago
The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Co., and Conservation International Ventures jointly announced the launch of a new, innovative climate resilience project in Southeast Asia...
Business
fbtw

Preparing for the future

By Marianne Go | 3 days ago
Schneider Electric, at 188 years old, continues to evolve and prepare for the future. It is looking at its clients in Southeast Asia anew to forge forward as it tackles the five megatrends that will drive the next...
Business
fbtw
Tourism, energy investments to boost Philippines competitiveness&rsquo;

Tourism, energy investments to boost Philippines competitiveness’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The government must partner with the private sector to build the necessary infrastructure for key and rising tourism areas,...
Business
fbtw
DTI makes strong push for beauty industry glow up

DTI makes strong push for beauty industry glow up

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is making a solid push to promote the Philippine beauty sector to take advantage of...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Credit growth in July fastest in 19 months

Credit growth in July fastest in 19 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Lending growth picked up to 10.4 percent in July from the 10.1 percent rise in June, its highest level in 19 months, according...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy tapping new green loan

Alternergy tapping new green loan

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Alternergy Holdings Corp. is accelerating the development of its renewable energy projects with the second tranche of a green...
Business
fbtw

The time has come

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent statement that “the time has come for policy to adjust” has set the stage for a potential reversal in the dollar’s long-term strength.
Business
fbtw

Into the Sunlight

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
The Brito family-owned 18-hectare Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort, located on Naglayan Island, Barangay Baldat, Culion, Palawan, is set to complete its estimated P5-billion expansion by next year.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Proposed Greater Manila Bay Area needs further study&rsquo;

‘Proposed Greater Manila Bay Area needs further study’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The proposed development of the Greater Manila Bay Area similar to China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with