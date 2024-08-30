^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on August 30

Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 9:54am
LIST: Flights canceled on August 30
This Nov. 26, 2023 photo shows an aerial view of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway with Cebu Pacific plane.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, August 30 announced that some international flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific were grounded.

State weather bureau PAGASA said southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas while the rest of the country is affected by localized storms.

Here are the canceled flights as of 9:30 a.m., Friday:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 922 - Manila to Fukuoka
  • 5J 923 - Fukuoka to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

vuukle comment

CEBU PACIFIC

MIAA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Preparing for the future

By Marianne Go | 11 hours ago
Schneider Electric, at 188 years old, continues to evolve and prepare for the future. It is looking at its clients in Southeast Asia anew to forge forward as it tackles the five megatrends that will drive the next...
Business
fbtw
Another BSP rate cut seen after Fed easing

Another BSP rate cut seen after Fed easing

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to deliver another 25-basis-point interest rate cut this year as it will be hard-pressed...
Business
fbtw
PSE clears Petron&rsquo;s P17 billion pref share offer

PSE clears Petron’s P17 billion pref share offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. has been cleared by the Philippine Stock Exchange to proceed with its planned follow-on offering of...
Business
fbtw
PSEi tumbles on negative cues from Wall Street

PSEi tumbles on negative cues from Wall Street

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The stock market’s quest to return to the 7,000 level slipped further away yesterday as stocks tumbled on negative cues...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific, Cebuana Lhuillier team up for health care service

Metro Pacific, Cebuana Lhuillier team up for health care service

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Metro Pacific Health Corp., the largest private hospital network in the country, is enhancing health care access for employees...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Fintech adoption rate to hit 80%

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The adoption of financial technology services through mobile applications in the Philippines is expected to reach almost 80 percent by yearend as more Filipinos ride on the digital wave.
Business
fbtw
PT&T links up with Australian tech giant

PT&T links up with Australian tech giant

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Connectivity provider PT&T Corp. has signed an agreement to become the Philippine supplier of broadband products and security...
Business
fbtw
Energy giants vie for Meralco&rsquo;s new supply deal

Energy giants vie for Meralco’s new supply deal

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
The new supply contract of Manila Electric Co. has attracted major energy players, including those controlled by the Lopezes,...
Business
fbtw
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hits $1 trillion market value

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hits $1 trillion market value

15 hours ago
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company crossed $1 trillion in market value Wednesday, making it the first non-tech...
Business
fbtw
Government targets $500 million from new bond issue

Government targets $500 million from new bond issue

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Marcos adminstration will borrow at least $500 million as it marks its second foray in the international debt market in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with